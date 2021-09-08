The Derry Township Supervisors on Tuesday approved to repeal and replace an ordinance related to junkyards within the township.
According to Tuesday’s meeting agenda, the ordinance defines, regulates and licenses junkyards; authorizes the establishment of license fees and requires the posting of licenses; regulates operations and storage facilities; prohibits the storage of certain materials; prescribes fencing, screening and maintenance standards; sets time limits for the storage of certain materials and for compliance herewith; authorizes inspections by designated officials; provides certain exceptions for pre-existing junkyards, and prescribes remedies and penalties for violation.
The previous version of the ordinance dates back to 1973, Supervisor Dave Slifka said.
Township solicitor Sam Dalfonso said the ordinance modifications make it a “little bit more difficult to develop a junk yard.
The setbacks are a little more stronger than in 1973, and we beefed up some of the other requirements we have to follow. Because (the township) doesn’t have zoning, we can’t outlaw something, but we still have the authority to restrict how they can do it on their property.”
“We’re not anti-business, but we care about our residents and we don’t want situations where (junkyard-type businesses) are coming into a residential area,” Dalfonso added.
At last month’s meeting, several residents complained of vehicles, stacked tires and other items at Danser’s Auto U Pull along Horsemans Road. One resident expressed concerns that the value of his property, located roughly 60 feet from the business, would significantly decrease. The same residents reiterated those issues on Tuesday.
The three residents claimed last month that Danser’s owner Joe Mylant didn’t have necessary permits to operate the business, but Mylant later provided documents to the supervisors during the meeting.
Mylant said last month that he felt the residents confused a business permit with the state’s outdoor advertising device and junkyard guidelines, which is part of the federal Highway Beautification Act of 1965. The beautification act provides standards for controlling junk yards, scrap metal processing facilities and garbage dumps located within 1,000 feet of a federal highway’s right of way. That includes Route 22, which is located not far from Danser’s.
Mylant said previously he is working on acquiring beautification-related documents or permits.
Last month, Mylant said he was in the process of moving vehicles from his other location along Route 130 in Unity Township to the Derry Township site. While finding steady workers has been an issue for the business in recent months, Mylant said a primary reason for the move is that he owns the Derry property and leases the Unity property.
Dalfonso said he plans to contact state officials regarding Mylant’s full compliance with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Mylant indicated he will comply with any needed DEP requirements and will “get everything up to snuff.”
Slifka noted that the timing of the ordinance’s approval and neighbors’ issues with Mylant’s business is “coincidental.”
“We don’t have zoning and we don’t have land use development ordinances, so we needed something right now,” he said.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors approved:
- A resolution to increase the indebtedness of the township by the issue of a general obligation note of $75,000 for the purpose of purchasing a Ford F600 from Woltz and Wind Ford in the amount of $103,709, at COSTARS pricing;
- The purchase of a Ford F550 from Woltz and Wind Ford in the amount of $101,145, at COSTARS pricing;
- To advertise two Mack tandem trucks (1988 and 1990), an interstate tilt back trailer (1996) and two Huber Three steel wheel rollers for sale to the highest bidder;
- To extend an agreement with Derry Stone and Lime Company to use a closed portion of T671, Ankney Road from its intersection with Pizza Barn Road, in an easterly direction for 0.6 miles for an additional two years with an option to extend a third year if needed, pursuant to a section of the second class township code;
- Minimum Municipal Obligation (MMO) pension plan for 2021;
- Koestler lot 3 development plan on 27th Street, the Simms subdivision off Route 217 and the McWherter subdivision on Park Street, each contingent upon approval of the Westmoreland County Department of Planning. Each of the three motions stated approval of the plan does not constitute acceptance of the streets as dedicated and laid out until they are developed to the township’s specifications at which time formal written notice of acceptance of dedication will be delivered by the supervisors to the developer.
