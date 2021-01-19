Only 8.7% of the students who took the Advanced Placement (AP) Physics 1 test earlier this school year scored a perfect 5, and Derry Area High School senior David McElfresh was one of them. He also finished in the 19% of the students who scored a perfect 5 in the Calculus AB test.
“We are very proud of him,” said Jennifer Welty, a teacher in the Derry Area School District’s gifted supports program.
McElfresh, 17, the son of Michael and Kim McElfresh of Derry Borough, has been an honor student all through school.
He took five AP classes last year, and he is currently taking four.
“AP exams assess a student’s knowledge of AP course material and determine whether they are qualified to test out of similar introductory courses in college,” Welty said. “A high score on an AP test indicates that a student is already working at college level in that subject area.”
Statistics on the AP tests are available at several online websites that monitor how many students take the college board exams, and how they scored. According to College Board’s 2020 AP Exam Score Distribution charts, 422,000 students from 974 schools took 834,000 AP exams.
The level 5 that McElfresh scored is rated “extremely qualified” and is equivalent to an A or A+ in a college level course.
McElfresh is focusing on a career in biological engineering and is waiting to hear if he was accepted at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He also submitted applications to Harvard University and about a dozen others on his list.
“I prefer MIT because they are so specialized in science and technology, and going up there to visit really helped me to solidify where I wanted to go,” he said. “They do so much research. A book that I read by one of their past presidents outlined some of what they did there in biotechnology, and they have so much you can work with. I want to go into the research field, but I’m not entirely sure where. That will depend on the opportunities that arise.”
McElfresh has had an interest in science since elementary school.
That general interest found direction when he was in ninth grade and attended a genetics conference by Sam Rhine of the state of Indiana.
He is a renowned educator who travels the country presenting programs about breakthroughs in genetics and biotechnology.
“That really sparked everything when I was there,” he said. “Seeing some of the stuff he was talking about made me really excited about wanting to go into that field. There’s so much happening. There’s so much research into human health and where engineering and biology are coming together. I’m very certain that there will be an explosion in the field and in discoveries.”
Some of the possibilities, he added, are making better prosthetics that can connect to the brain and feel more real and natural. There’s also research into using viruses to create bio batteries, and ongoing research into developing vaccines, to name just a few.
Studying the sciences has not been easy during the shutdown of the pandemic. Derry Area schools had hybrid classes and now are on full remote, tentatively until mid-January.
“We have had to adjust to being at home and trying to maintain motivation,” McElfresh said. “It’s so easy to get distracted, and science is such a hands-on field. The teachers are doing a great job in trying to get us supplemental materials, and I’ve been busy with those and what I find online to keep me engaged and motivated to do other things besides classroom work.”
McElfresh is a founding member and president of a new chapter of the Science National Honor Society. In his spare time, he likes to read and play video games, and he recently started using a 3-D printer for designing and printing props, things like helmets from the Star Wars movies.
“Science is really interesting and I want to help work out some of the challenges that we are facing today,” he said. “I want to be part of something that’s bigger than myself, and I think that science is a great way to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.