Derry school board member plans livestream to help frontline workers

A Derry Area School Board member is going well above his regular board duties to help the local community.
Sean Kemmerer, a school director for more than a year, is planning a special “Christmas on the Frontlines” livestream from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. today, Dec. 17, with all proceeds going toward Christmas gifts for frontline health care workers at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.
The livestream will be available via Facebook, YouTube and Twitch TV. Those interested in watching and donating can register online at Eventbrite.com by searching “Christmas frontlines” to find the event page.
Kemmerer said anyone can watch the livestream for free, but viewers can also bid on song requests via donation.
“(Viewers) are welcome to donate and not make me sing Britney Spears for a good cause, too,” Kemmerer said in an email. “What we came up with is a sample song list of about 200 songs that people can request and a few ‘tiers’ of suggested donations to go along with the requests with the more crazy songs commanding a higher dollar value ... the ‘Freebird’ tier is the apex — we figured if we hit $500 for that song, we would have to play it. Businesses can also sponsor a ‘block’ of the show; we can add their logo to the screen and plug them.”
Kemmerer added: “We have had people donate in advance to get priority position in the show and get things rolling, and we will have a live interactive chat room streaming across multiple platforms (Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, etc).”
Westmoreland Hospital social worker Courtney Kubovcik is also lending a helping hand for tonight’s livestream, and will help host the event and coordinate song requests, donations and sponsors. She got wind of Kemmerer through his recent “Tips for Teachers” livestream, which helped donate personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, sanitizer and wipes to Derry Area School District staff.
“My alter ego when I am performing, ‘Spiffy’ Sean Styles, usually gets thousands of views for a typical show,” Kemmerer said. “With the buzz for this event, and the great job Courtney has done spreading the word, we are optimistic that we can say thank you.”
Kemmerer is also helping the Derry Area community through his recently formed Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC). The DAPC partnered this week with the Salvation Army for an “Operation Santa Claus” event, as Smith Bus Company donated a bus for use and bus driver Rachelle Krehlik volunteered to help pick up 100 bags of food donated by the Salvation Army.
As of Wednesday night, Kemmerer said the organization still has about 40 bags available for families in Derry that are in need. The bags include items such as pasta, sauce, corn, green beans, jello, mac and cheese, potatoes, gravy and a frozen turkey. Pickups will be offered at Taps N’at along Route 217 in Derry Township from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21; deliveries will be available during that time as well.
Kemmerer is also planning a Derry Community Christmas dinner on Thursday, Dec. 24. He said members of the Derry community are donating to help offset costs for purchasing food and supplies. They are also offering to bake cookies, he noted.
More information on Operation Santa Claus and next week’s Christmas dinner is available on Facebook.
