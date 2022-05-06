Derry Rod and Gun Club will be teaming up with International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) Local 12 to provide an amazing opportunity to children for a fun-filled day of fishing on Saturday, May 7. The annual “Take Kids Fishing Day” will take place from 8 a.m. until noon at the Derry Rod and Gun Club Lake.
The children attending are from the Westmoreland County Autism Society, as well as children of the members of SMART Local 12. The event will provide free fishing poles to the first 60 kids aged 2-15. There will be free T-shirts as well as a picnic to follow the fishing for all those who attend. And to make things a little more fun, there will be a prize awarded to whoever catches the largest fish.
SMART Local 12 has a long history of giving back to the local community, with a particular emphasis on children and community members with disabilities; this year’s event will benefit the Westmoreland County Autism Society.
All children must be accompanied by an adult chaperone.
Dan Masio, a member of SMART Local 12, says that seeing the joy on the kids faces during the event says it all. “I’m just excited for these children, it just makes you so happy…this is an instant reward when you see them pulling in a big trout…the smile on their face says it all,” Masio said. Masio noted that SMART Local 12 has worked with contractors and solicitors from the area in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties to donate money to the Autism Foundation as well, which has proven to be a great success in raising money for the cause. Masio believes that this event is the perfect opportunity for SMART Local 12 to give back to the community and provide otherwise inaccessible opportunities to children in the community.
Mike Bates, the Derry Rod and Gun Club president, noted that the event coming up is a great opportunity for the club to have the chance to help out children in the community, something that is very important to the club. “We are always there for the kids, the gun club will always be there for the kids,” Bates said.
Each year, SMART Local 12 gives back to a different charity in the community with this event. The proceeds from this event will go to the Westmoreland County Autism Society.
