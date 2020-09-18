Derry Railroad Days is back for another year, but the 2020 version will be a scaled-down event because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The 31st annual event, which celebrates the founding of Derry and its railroad heritage, will again offer a parade, live entertainment, food and more this weekend. However, two popular Railroad Days staples — the Hobo Picnic and bonfire — have been canceled because of the pandemic.
Railroad Days will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
A parade will kickoff the festivities at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. The parade route is scheduled to begin at A.V. Germano Hall in Derry Borough and proceed across Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Food, craft and sales vendors will be on hand during the two-day event and will be located on South Chestnut Street and East Second Avenue.
Live entertainment is slated to perform on the main stage, located in the First Commonwealth Bank parking lot beside Mossback Park. Headlining performers include The Steel City Yacht Club from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, while the Andy Davis Band will take the stage from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Pandemic safety precautions and guidelines will be in place during the festival, and hand sanitizer will be available at vendor booths. In addition, signs will be visible throughout area reminding the public of safety guidelines and precautions. The parking area, meanwhile, will contain chairs and picnic tables that will be spread apart to maintain social distancing.
The public will not be permitted to access the municipal building’s restrooms during the festival. However, portable toilets will be provided.
The caboose gift shop will be open to the public under social distancing guidelines. Masks will also be encouraged to wear.
For more on Derry Railroad Days, visit the event’s Facebook page.
