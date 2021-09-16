A full version of Derry Railroad Days is back for 2021.
After a scaled-down event last year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the 32nd annual celebration of Derry’s rich railroad history will begin at 5:30 p.m. today, Sept. 16, with the Hobo Picnic at Railroad Heritage Park. Both the popular Hobo Picnic and bonfire were not held in 2020.
Guests at the picnic will be able to enjoy a bowl of hobo stew trackside while listening to music provided by Dave & DJ. Attendees are encouraged to wear hobo attire.
A bonfire and music of local band Brang Em Bring Em will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Railroad Heritage Park. Hot dogs and drinks will be sold.
Railroad Days festivities continue over the weekend, with the annual parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, over Veterans Memorial Bridge in Derry Borough.
Live music and more will continue from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
Featured performers include: Saturday — Noon to 1:30 p.m., Boomers; 2 to 3:30 p.m., Walk of Shame; 4 to 5:30 p.m., I Want My MTV; 6 to 8 p.m., Steel City Yatch Club, and Sunday — Noon to 1 p.m., Brang’em Bring’em; 1:15 to 3 p.m., Wildcard, and 3 to 5 p.m., Saddle Up.
The Railroad Days 5K Run/2.5-mile Fitness Walk begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sign up at the race site will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. To pre-register, visit derryrailroaddays.com for a downloadable form or use the link for electronic registering at runsignup.com.
Visitors may also visit the caboose gift shop for T-shirts and railroad-themed novelties. Food and craft vendors will available along Chestnut Street and 2nd Avenue.
At past Railroad Days, attendees stood a good chance of seeing a real life hobo.
The former King of the Hobos, “Red Bird Express,” whose real name is Karl Teller, took in previous Railroad Days on his way home to eastern Pennsylvania from the National Hobo Convention in Britt, Iowa. Past Railroad Days guests have also included hobos known as “Virginia Slim,” “Penny Pincher” and “Perry,” to name a few.
As many as 20 hobos have taken part in past events. The hobos were forced to find a different local gathering space after Sugar Bear’s Discount Store closed after 16 years in business in 2015. The popular store had served hangout for the hobos during Railroad Days, to the point of owner John Dickey calling himself an unofficial hobo. Dickey and Teller kept in touch between Railroad Days visits by writing letters to each other; Teller’s letters came by way of postcards cut from cereal boxes.
Derry Railroad Days began in 1990 as a way to recognize and preserve the railroad heritage of eastern Westmoreland County, especially Derry Station.
Originally known as Derry Station, Derry Borough was formed in 1852 specifically to serve the Pennsylvania Railroad. Derry’s location was ideal for a major railroad station because of its access to water, as it sits on top of a slight summit along the railroad right-of-way. During the late 1800s, the borough boasted four hotels, mostly to suit railroad workers, a roundhouse where locomotives would receive daily maintenance, and a massive railroad yard. In the 1920s, construction on a new set of tracks set to bypass Latrobe and Greensburg began and was never completed.
For more on Derry Railroad Days, visit www.derryrailroaddays.com/wordpress/ or the event’s Facebook page.
