The connections made with other area community pools has helped Derry pool committee members navigate its current issues as it prepares for the 2023 season.
Barbara Phillips, borough council vice president and pool committee chair, presented the committee’s findings at Tuesday’s work session meeting.
Phillips said the committee would like to purchase a point-of-sale system. The system would be used for ticket purchases and the concession stand, while additionally tracking employee hours and inventory.
The committee for Homer City’s pool recommended the Lightspeed system, which they switched to a couple of years ago.
“That was the only thing (Homer City) changed that year and it saved them $7,000,” Phillips told the board.
The year prior, Homer City saw a $10,000 loss after its pool season.
Purchasing the equipment from Lightspeed, which would include iPads, cash drawers and receipt printers, would cost the pool $2,524.65, Phillips said. Some savings could be found if the pool purchases items like the iPads through a different retailer.
There would also be the added monthly expense for Lightspeed’s software – $81.62 per month. But the pool would have to pay for the software throughout the year, not just when it is open.
Councilman Al Checca, who voted against using taxpayer funds to open the pool last month, said the system was “fantastic” and detailed enough to cover the pool’s needs.
“You can’t get more data than that thing can give us,” Checca said.
The purchase for a new point-of-sale system comes at a time when the pool is lacking its own funding to make repairs for pumps and to open.
The borough council voted 5-1 last month to open the pool and assist with paying for the repairs. The pool is also expected to receive $5,000 from the Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee). The nonprofit also plans to host a fundraiser for the pool in the near future.
Community members wanting to help keep the pool above water financially have begun the process of forming a 501c3 organization, but that process could take months. Some residents have been working with DARCee to plan fundraising opportunities.
During the meeting, it was suggested the pool look at doing a donated brick fundraiser for the pool’s sidewalk.
Larger sums of funding could be obtained through state grants. The committee is working on a grant application which could net the pool upward of $50,000. That grant would not require the borough to contribute matching funds, Phillips said.
The pool’s lining will also need to be replaced in the near future, an expense which could cost anywhere from $75,000 to $100,000, according to Councilman Chad Fabian. The pool committee has already begun looking for grant opportunities, Phillips said.
The committee also had an informal meeting with a construction expert to identify other possible areas of improvement of the pool’s grounds and facilities. The committee was then provided with cost estimates it can use when applying for grants.
Those projects are for the future while the committee attempts to pull the pool out of the financial situation it’s in.
“If we get the pool off life support it is on now and get it back to where it was a couple of years ago, I imagine it can be self-sufficient,” Fabian said.
Next week, borough council is expected to fill the council seat vacated by Daniel Chaney Sr. last month.
The borough received two letters of interest from Noah Alter and Adam Cowan.
Alter serves on the borough’s planning commission.
Cowan, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, said he has lived in the borough for 15 years and wants to take a more active role in the community. Cowan is not related to Sara Cowan, the council’s president.
Borough council also held a short, special meeting Tuesday to unanimously hire Dominic Dempsey as a part-time public works employee.
Derry Borough Council will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. March 14 at AV Germano Hall.
