While a recent leak was repaired at Derry Community Pool and the facility has reopened to patrons, borough council members are thinking about the pool's future.
At Tuesday's regular council meeting, councilman Al Checca suggested borough officials explore possible renovation work at the pool. He estimated that the last significant upgrades were made in 1985.
"We have to think of ways to fundraise" to help pay for future renovations, Checca said, while also suggesting a five-year fundraising timeline.
"The same thing (leak) we had here, we suspect is happening every joint under the pavement," he added. "There are problems down there and it's just age."
Early last month, because of an unspecified leak at the pool, council decided to postpone the start of the new season for a minimum of two weeks in order to obtain more information about the issue. The pool, which was originally slated to open June 5, did not welcome back patrons until July 1.
Late last month, American Leak Detection of Pittsburgh inspected the pool and made repairs to the leak that led to the delayed opening. Council noted that issues still remain at the facility.
Before the repairs were completed, Checca said in early June that the pool had been leaking up to 6 inches in one 24-hour period. He relayed to council that borough public works employees had attempted nearly a dozen tests, including draining and plugging lines, and nothing was able to identify the origin of the leak.
Councilman Chad Fabian, who was heavily involved in pool matters during his time as council president, said last month that the current cracks at the pool aren’t nearly as serious as in past years and termed the recent leak issue as “something different.”
Borough officials said at the time they were unsure what end of the pool — deep or shallow — was leaking.
Council agreed last month to provide refunds to residents, if requested, from June 5 to the pool’s reopening date. They also suggested providing prorated pool rates once the facility is again up and running.
Also related to the facility, council agreed Tuesday to postpone raises for pool employees.
Also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting:
- Interim mayor Grant Nicely's report for June included 23 complaint calls, nine traffic citations, zero non-traffic citations and zero parking tickets;
- Nicely reported that K-9 officer Smokey assisted state police last month in an area search for suspected narcotics and nothing has found. The K-9 unit, he added, also performed a demonstration during a recent "Back the Blue" event in support of law enforcement;
- Bids for the upcoming paving project are slated to open on Aug. 3. Borough secretary/treasurer Lori Latta reminded council that should bids come in lower than expected, it will be able to approve change orders to add roads to the project's scope;
- Checca praised the work of code enforcement and zoning officer Shannon Cypher-Hart, whose monthly borough report figures were unavailable at press time;
- The borough's annual Great Garage Sale Days will be held Aug. 6-7;
- The annual DARCee (Derry Area Revitalization Corporation) Car Show will be held Aug. 1;
- There is one vacancy and one alternate vacancy open for the borough zoning hearing board;
- Council held an executive session Tuesday for personnel matters.
In other business, council approved:
- The Derry Railroad Days 5K race, which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Race day registration will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. the day of the event at Juvenile Junction, with a fee of $25 (with a T-shirt included) before Sept. 10 and $30 on race day. An online registration link can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Derry/RailroadDays
- A resolution to allow the condemnation of certain properties for permanent or temporary rights of way, easements and property as part of the Garland Mills Run culvert project. Borough officials said one of the properties is vacant, while no one answered at another property;
- New signature cards for post-reorganization, including First Commonwealth Bank, S&T and AmeriServ Financial;
- To allow Derry Community Park use for borough employees, Derry Volunteer Fire Company members and council members, which includes waiving rental fees.
