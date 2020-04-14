Derry Borough Police Chief Randy Glick offered details of a shooting earlier this month in the borough during Monday’s regular council meeting.
State police last week arrested a third suspect in connection with the April 5 shooting that injured a 20-year-old man.
Brandon Eugene “Lil-Drizzy” Thomas, 17, of Scottdale was arraigned last week on charges of attempted homicide, robbery, aggravated assault and theft by deception in connection with the incident, which occurred at a home on the 200 block of McFarland Street around 3:30 p.m. April 5. State police charged Thomas as an adult.
Michael Edward Sawyer, 28, of Forbes Road have been arraigned on the same charges, according to court records, while Helen Lorraine Painter, 22, of Greensburg was charged with robbery and theft by deception.
Thomas and Sawyer were ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison, each in lieu of $250,000 bond. Painter is free after posting $5,000 bond.
According to police, witnesses said the victim was selling THC wax after making arrangements for the sale on the social media platform Snapchat. In a public information release, Tpr. Paige Shreffler wrote that a blue vehicle arrived at the location with two men and a woman inside and one of the men, “known as Lil-Drizzy” exited the vehicle and allegedly attempted to buy the drugs using fake money purchased online. During an altercation between the victim, “Lil-Drizzy” and another man, the victim was shot in the groin.
The victim was transported by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, police said.
Witnesses provided a license plate number that matched a blue 2016 Chevrolet Cruze owned by Painter, according to police. While interviewing Painter, police gained information regarding the involvement of Sawyer and Thomas, Shreffler wrote.
During Monday’s meeting — which was held remotely online — a couple who live near where the shooting occurred asked Glick about the incident along with general questions about police coverage. While he noted that the investigation is ongoing, Glick added that none of the three charged live in the Derry area. He said borough police had been watching the home before the shooting took place.
“The incident was handled well and very professionally,” Glick said, adding that three borough police offers and roughly a dozen state troopers responded on April 5.
Since the incident, the couple said they have installed security cameras outside their home. Glick said residents are asked to call the police department at 724-694-8030 to report any incident and leave a voicemail if no one answers.
Also Monday, council approved the resignation of council member Alison Camp and approved to advertise the council vacancy. Camp earned one of four open seats on council in November’s general election. A Republican, she received the third-highest vote total with 244 votes (20%), according to unofficial election results.
In other business of note Monday:
- Council will hold a public meeting regarding the borough’s refuse and recycling contract with Waste Management at 7 p.m. Monday, April 20. The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom. A link for the meeting can be obtained by requesting an email through the borough website at www.derryborough.org or calling the borough office at 724-694-2030.
- Council approved Hope Fannie as manager of the Derry Community Pool for the 2020 season;
- Council approved to apply for a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (DCNR) grant for new playground equipment within the borough.
