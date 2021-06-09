Derry Borough officials are leaving no stone unturned as it pertains to a leak that’s delayed the opening of the Derry Community Pool.
At Tuesday’s regular council meeting, councilman Al Checca provided an update on the matter. Last week, because of an unspecified leak at the pool, council at its work session decided to postpone the start of the new pool season for a minimum of two weeks in order to obtain more information about the issue. The pool season was slated to begin on June 5.
Checca praised the Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) for its assistance in trying to determine the origin of the leak, noting the authority has performed camera work and sound testing on pool plumbing that dates back to 1958.
“We’ve tried everything,” he said, adding that the pool’s gutter system could potentially be the source of the problem.
One positive development, Checca noted, is that the borough’s preferred company to look into the issue, American Leak Detection of Pittsburgh, is tentatively scheduled to visit the pool on June 23.
Interim Mayor Grant Nicely said the repairs, once underway, should be completed quickly. Checca noted that the borough’s public works employees are not “finished” contractors with expertise in pouring concrete.
Checca said last week that the pool is leaking up to 6 inches in one 24-hour period, “and then it was shut off. (The water is) going somewhere and we can’t find it.”
He relayed to council that borough public works employees attempted nearly a dozen tests, including draining and plugging lines, and nothing was able to identify the origin of the leak.
“We’re open to any options where we can get this up and running for the residents,” he said.
Councilman Chad Fabian, who was heavily involved in pool matters during his time as council president, said last week that the current cracks at the pool aren’t nearly as serious as in past years and termed the leak issue as “something different.”
Borough officials are also unsure what end of the pool — deep or shallow — is leaking.
While a number of council members were in favor of delaying the pool’s opening, Fabian previously expressed concerns about lifeguards leaving for similar jobs at other area pools. Because of the delay, the pool has not yet purchased food for the concession stand, Checca noted.
Checca said council ultimately made the decision to delay the season opening out of an abundance of caution.
Council agreed Tuesday to provide refunds to residents, if requested, from June 5 to the pool’s reopening date. They also suggested providing prorated pool rates once the facility is again up and running.
Also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting:
- A Pennsylvania Army National Guard 28th Infantry Division Band concert is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 30 at Derry Community Park. The concert will feature lawn seating; attendees are asked to bring chairs and blankets;
- Jean Keene, on behalf of DARCee’s Friends of Keystone State Park, will lead a nature walk around Lake Ethel at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 12. All ages are welcome. Attendees will take a walk around lake and learn about the history of Derry, as well as the identification of trees, insects, birds at the lake and more. A signup link is available on the DARCee and Derry Area Topics Facebook pages;
- Nicely’s report for May included total receipts of $388.08, which included traffic receipts of $49.77, non-traffic receipts of $323.31 and $15 in clerk of courts and miscellaneous receipts. There were 53 complaint calls, six traffic citations, zero non-traffic citations and zero parking tickets during the month;
- The annual DARCee Car Show is slated from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 1;
- Derry’s Great Garage Sale Days are scheduled for Aug. 6-7;
- Council held an executive session Tuesday for personnel matters.
In other business, council approved:
- To rescind an ADP approval from the May meeting and approve updates to Freedom Software for $1,495 and direct deposit fees, with an estimated annual budget of $500;
- To advertise bids for the borough’s summer paving project. Borough officials said Peoples Gas work should be finished in one to two months, while work on Park Street and East 1st and 2nd avenues is not completed;
- To advertise to repeal the occupancy certificates/permit ordinance.
