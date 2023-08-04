Derry native featured in book about finding lost hikers

Cathy Short Tarr was planning to hike the Pacific Crest Trail on the West Coast in 2017 when a friend invited her to meet up in Maine. Plans were sidetracked when she fractured her sternum in a car crash and couldn’t put on a backpack.
She ended up in Arizona where she heard about a search going on for Kristopher Fowler, a hiker who had been missing since Oct. 12, 2016.
“I drove up to Washington state to join the search and then I heard that there was another search for David O’Sullivan, who was last seen on April 7, 2017,” she said.
Those two searches were life changing for Tarr, a native of Derry Township and a 1982 graduate of Derry Area High School.
“I met a woman in California who was very excited about what we were doing, searching for missing hikers, that she got some people to support me,” she said. “If we started a non-profit she would fund us all to get the equipment. And that’s how we got started.”
In 2020, Tarr became the founder and executive director of the Fowler-O’Sullivan Foundation that conducts search and recovery and supports preventative search and rescue. The latter includes educational programs to prevent hikers from getting lost, and what to do if it does happen, or if they are injured in the wilderness. The organization provides safety information on trails and each year donates GPS devices in the name of a missing hiker.
Her work caught the attention of Andrea Lankford, a former National Park Service ranger who has written a number of books about the wilderness and who also leads search and rescue missions across the country.
“Andrea was looking for stories of inspiration and heard about me,” Tarr said. “We met for dinner and had many meetings, and she wanted to write about me.”
“Trail of the Lost: The Relentless Search to Bring Home the Missing Hikers of the Pacific Crest Trail” will be released on Aug. 22. Tarr’s work is featured in the book, along with cases from Lankford and others. There are stories about kidnapping and murder on the trail, cult related disappearances, a psychic in peril who was rescued, and an international fugitive who was reunited with his family.
Tarr moved to New Jersey in 1986, then six years later relocated to southern California where she lived for 20 years. She retired from a management position with Walgreens, and now lives on the road.
“I kind of live everywhere and I just move around,” she said in a phone interview with the Bulletin. “I don’t actually have a home. Right now, I’m in North Carolina visiting my son.”
The foundation currently provides support for the families of hikers who are missing from trails on the West Coast. Tarr hopes to eventually expand to other parts of the United States. There are searchers who go out on the trail and drone pilots who fly grid patterns for aerial images that are examined by image viewers.
“We get thousands of images that are sent back for us to look at,” Tarr said.
Members also run a peer support group for families who can go online once a month to talk to and help each other.
The foundation doesn’t go in until law enforcement calls off the official search and rescue efforts.
“We don’t interfere with the investigations,” she said. “They will usually search until they think that the missing hiker could no longer be alive. That’s when we come in, when the family calls us. We have done about a dozen searches so far, and none were found alive. I do have two cases where we think they are alive, but I think they just went off the trail and wanted to kind of create their own lives.”
The two men that she originally searched for have never been found.
Fowler, 34, was a seasoned outdoorsman, hiker and photographer who wanted to hike part of the popular Pacific Crest Trail, which goes from Mexico to Canada. He started his hike in May of 2016 and promised his parents that he would call them every two weeks, but his phone calls ended on Sept. 30. He was last seen at a trail head on Oct. 12, at a time when the rain and snow were predicted.
On April 6, 2017, O’Sullivan, 25, went to the Idyllwild, California, library to send an email to his family in Ireland about his intentions to hike north to the San Jacinto Mountains. He planned to leave the next day, but was never heard from again.
Tarr has searched for Fowler and O’Sullivan a number of times. The foundation volunteers have participated in about a dozen cases, with the majority of them still missing.
Brian Harris of Arizona, a veteran with PTSD who had two combat tours in Iraq, was one the recovered hikers. He went missing in July 2022, and his remains were spotted much later by one of the foundation volunteers who viewed the drone images.
A drone image also led to the recovery of seasoned hiker Paul Miller, who left a motel about 8:30 a.m. to explore a nearby 3-mile loop trail. He never returned. A viewer spotted something suspicious in the photos. When Miller’s remains were found in a crevice, it was theorized that a scavenger had pulled human bones out into the open where they became visible in the fly over.
In another search, Tarr found a sock that had been overlooked by the authorities who’d spent months searching for a missing hiker. That was a valuable clue that led to a recovery 400 feet down a ravine.
One of Tarr’s most memorable recoveries was not a hiker, but she was on a trail.
“It was an elderly woman who had dementia, and she drove out to this dirt road and didn’t know where she was,” she said. “The search and rescue came in with helicopters and dogs, but they couldn’t find her. They came to the conclusion that she wasn’t there, and I later went out with Andrea. This was a perfect situation for the drones. They flew on Saturday, and by Sunday morning, we found her less than 500 feet from where her car had been. She was definitely somebody who should have been found. Her family was very grateful.”
There are a number of reasons that hikers get lost, Tarr noted. They might be overconfident of their abilities, or ill prepared for the weather or hydration. All of them tend to be alone. Some lose cellphone service and can’t contact anyone in an emergency.
“The people who are missing are what’s called an ambiguous loss,” Tarr said. “That’s when you have a loved one missing but don’t know why or how or where. A clue may come up and they get all excited and then it’s not them. They are upset and scared and crying. They just want their loved one back. That’s where we can come in to help the family find closure.”
The trackers that the foundation gives away are satellite communicators that lost hikers can use to connect with a special satellite that does not depend on cellphone signals.
“You just point it to the south sky, and the searchers don’t even have to search because they know the coordinates,” Tarr said. “It can save your life. One woman who got one said, ‘If I didn’t have that with me, I would have died.’ We really are saving lives.”
For information about the foundation and links to the stories about the searches for lost hikers visit fofound.org. “Trail of the Lost” will be available on Amazon and other book outlets.
