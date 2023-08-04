Derry native featured in book about finding lost hikers

Cathy Tarr, a 1982 graduate of Derry Area High School, is the founder and executive director of the Fowler-O’Sullivan Foundation. The foundation conducts search and recovery of lost hikers and sponsors educational programs to prevent hikers from getting lost or to know what to do when that happens. A new book, “Trail of the Lost: The Relentless Search to Bring Home the Missing Hikers of the Pacific Crest Trail,” that features Tarr’s work with the foundation is being released Aug. 22.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Cathy Short Tarr was planning to hike the Pacific Crest Trail on the West Coast in 2017 when a friend invited her to meet up in Maine. Plans were sidetracked when she fractured her sternum in a car crash and couldn’t put on a backpack.

She ended up in Arizona where she heard about a search going on for Kristopher Fowler, a hiker who had been missing since Oct. 12, 2016.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.