A Derry Borough resident seized the opportunity of a lot of traffic during the Derry Great Garage Sale days to help raise funds for the local K-9.
Jeremy Stein planned on serving brisket and other meats but a broken smoker left him to just grill hot dogs this past weekend.
Still, the former borough councilman was able to bring in $250 for the department’s K-9, Smoke. Stein was at the borough council meeting Tuesday to present the check.
Stein told the Bulletin after the meeting that he got the idea of grilling for donations from his family, some of whom work or are affiliated with law enforcement.
“We did what we could,” Stein said. “We just wanted to give back to the community.”
Stein said he hopes to do the same thing next year with a bigger selection.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Derry Borough Council looked at possible replacements for a zero-turn lawn mower that malfunctioned two weeks ago. The 13-year-old mower broke a belt, which caused the mower to malfunction.
The left front wheel assembly was torn off and the handlebars were bent. The borough council, on the advice of its attorney, could not disclose if anyone was injured in the accident.
The council had information on three mowers presented to it Tuesday but not all had prices. Once officials receive additional information, the purchase will be presented for a vote at the next meeting.
The borough recently got a quote for keyless locks for its police department and the borough front door. The borough and police department are looking to update access controls.
The updates could include a new, reinforced door for the police station along with reinforced frame and wall.
The borough still needs to get estimates for the work before it moves forward.
Derry Borough is looking for two applicants who wish to serve on the board of the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry (MABD).
The council accepted Ben Bush’s resignation Tuesday night and had accepted Anthony Jellison’s at a previous meeting.
Anyone interested in the positions should submit a letter of interest to the Derry Borough office. Applicants must live in the MABD service area.
The Derry Borough Council went into executive session after its meeting to discuss personnel matters and police contract negotiations.
The council will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the AV Germano Hall.
Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
