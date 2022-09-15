Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Derry Borough man for possession of child pornography they allege he solicited from a 14-year-old girl through social media.

Troopers with the Greensburg barracks were called to the home of the man’s ex-girlfriend on May 22 when she discovered concerning images and messages. She told police the SnapChat account belonged to 24-year-old Kaiman J. Fretz.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

