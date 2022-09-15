Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Derry Borough man for possession of child pornography they allege he solicited from a 14-year-old girl through social media.
Troopers with the Greensburg barracks were called to the home of the man’s ex-girlfriend on May 22 when she discovered concerning images and messages. She told police the SnapChat account belonged to 24-year-old Kaiman J. Fretz.
The woman told police Fretz was staying with her when he got out of drug rehab back in February. She said he asked her to help him stay away from people he was previously associated with and logged into his social media accounts on her phone so she could monitor them.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman opened the SnapChat app and found photos and videos of the 14-year-old girl from Minnesota, and a picture of Fretz’s penis. The woman identified Fretz in the photo and was able to determine the picture was taken in her bathroom.
Messages between Fretz and the child show he posed as a 14-year-old boy and asked about her family and school life before asking for naked photos.
Troopers served a search warrant at Fretz’s 1st Avenue home the following day. While speaking with Fretz, he admitted to owning the SnapChat account and saving the pictures and video. Fretz allegedly told police he told the girl he was 14 years old because he was lonely and wanted her to talk to him. Police seized Fretz’s Samsung phone which had the SnapChat account and saved images on it.
Fretz was charged with four counts of child pornography, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and two counts of corruption of minors – all felonies.
He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond and court records list Brian D. Aston as Fretz’s legal representation.
Fretz is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady on Nov. 21 for a preliminary hearing.
