A Derry man is in jail after he has been charged with violating wiretap laws for secretly recording a county court employee back in October and later posting it to social media, according to court documents.
Justin Martinez, 41, is accused of using a cellphone to record an employee of the Westmoreland County Courthouse, without her knowledge or consent, which is a violation of wiretap laws.
Westmoreland County detectives said the incident occurred on Oct. 14. Martinez allegedly took video of the employee talking to him while holding his cellphone in an inconspicuous manner. The employee learned she had been recorded after a friend told her four days later that she appeared in a video posted on Martinez’s Facebook and TikTok pages, according to the complaint.
The video has since been removed, according to police.
Meanwhile, Martinez is being held in the county jail on $10,000 bond. He had no attorney listed on online court records. If he does post bail, he must be placed on home electronic monitoring, ordered by a magisterial district judge.
A Nov. 29 preliminary hearing is set.
