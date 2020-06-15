A Derry Borough man is in Westmoreland County Prison after police and county detectives serving a search warrant allegedly discovered 13 pounds of marijuana, $2,000 and drug paraphernalia hidden throughout his home.
Anthony L. Gigliotti, 34, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after Ligonier Valley Police Department Sgt. James Friscarella and police K-9 Kilo, the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and the Westmoreland County Detectives Bureau searched the home on the 400 block of East Second Street in Derry around 9:38 p.m. Thursday.
According to Ligonier Valley police, investigators encountered Gigliotti upon entering the home and observed “there was a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the inside of the residence.”
Kilo indicated several locations within the kitchen of the home where officers discovered several pounds of marijuana, then led police to an upstairs bedroom where police found several more pounds of marijuana and a digital scale, according to court documents.
Officers searched the attic of the home, finding two pounds of marijuana, and found another three pounds in the living room, police reported.
“The total seizure was approximately 13 pounds of suspected marijuana, approximately $2,000 in U.S. currency and items for the package and distribution of marijuana,” Friscarella reported.
Gigliotti was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik and ordered held in Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear before Bilik for a preliminary hearing June 24.
