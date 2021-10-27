A Derry man is facing charges after leading state troopers on a 15-mile pursuit that went through three municipalities in central Westmoreland County last week.
Robert Z. Kastal, 22, was taken into custody when he pulled into the parking lot at Mount Pleasant Area Senior High School and surrendered early in the morning on Oct. 20, according to state police Trooper Brandon Clark.
Initially, troopers attempted to pull Kastal over for speeding just before midnight the night before, but he refused to pull over and instead led troopers along various rural roads through Hempfield, Mount Pleasant and Unity townships, Clark said.
The chase began along Mount Pleasant Road near the county’s fairgrounds where police said Clark’s 2004 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south at more than 65 mph — 30 mph over the posted 35 mph speed limit.
The pursuit continued on to Route 981 in Unity Township, along Kecksburg Road in Mount Pleasant Township eventually traveling on Misty Meadows, Pole Cat and Slope Hill roads. It also went on to Route 819 in Armbrust in Hempfield Township before heading back into Mount Pleasant Township, where Kastal turned on to Route 981 and drove into the high school parking lot where he surrendered.
According to court documents, Kastal failed to stop for several stop signs during the incident and occasionally veered into oncoming lanes of traffic to avoid police.
Police don’t know why Kastal fled when they attempted to pull him over, according to court papers.
He was arraigned on charges of fleeing and eluding police, four counts of reckless endangerment, plus 35 various traffic summary violations. He was released from custody on unsecured bond and will have a preliminary hearing Nov. 1.
