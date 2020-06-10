A Derry man was arrested by Westmoreland County Park Police after allegedly attempting to take a 9mm handgun and ammunition through a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Sunday.
Brandon Edward Emeigh, 31, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady on charges of prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bond awaiting a July 27 preliminary hearing.
According to a news release, a TSA officer working at the Unity Township airport spotted the firearm when it appeared on the security checkpoint X-ray machine’s monitor and contacted Westmoreland County Park Police.
Park police confiscated the gun, which was unloaded but accompanied in the carry-on bag by a magazine loaded with four cartridges, and detained Emeigh.
According to court documents, Emeigh was not permitted to possess a firearm because of a prior felony conviction. He allegedly told police the bag containing the gun and ammunition belonged to his wife and he hadn’t checked the bag’s contents.
It was the first gun caught at the airport this year, according to the TSA. Last year, TSA officers stopped four guns at the airport’s checkpoint.
There were 4,432 firearms discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country last year, averaging about 12.1 firearms per day, approximately a 5% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 4,239 detected in 2018. Of the firearms detected at checkpoints last year, 87% were loaded.
According to the TSA, individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement and the TSA has the authority to assess financial civil penalties for weapons. Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes.
Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition.
Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.
Details on how to properly travel with a firearm are posted on the TSA website at tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition. Travelers should also contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.
