Derry group to provide free Christmas meals to community

For the second year in a row, the Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) is offering free holiday meals to the community. The to-go meals will be offered for pickup from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
Families can register online at http://derryarea.org or by calling DAPC President/Founder Sean M. Kemmerer at 412-607-3233.
“We wanted to make sure that we were reaching out to senior citizens and other folks in the Derry Area who might not have access to social media,” Kemmerer said. “In a community like ours, getting the word out is sometimes the most important thing.”
The DAPC connected with the Derry Station housing complex in Derry Borough and Union Mission in Latrobe (Derry Township), and expects more than 80 holiday meals to be delivered to those two communities alone.
The DAPC is again partnering with Taps N’at in Derry Township to handle meal preparation and distribution. Taps owner Jessica Grey is handling all the cooking, and volunteers from the community will be assisting with assembling the meals.
Each meal will include ham, stuffed shells, potatoes, green beans, salad, bread, butter and dessert. Several volunteers from the community baked various treats to be included with the meals.
The DAPC just completed a successful food drive to keep its new blessing boxes stocked up with nonperishable food items. The group picked up close to 300 items during the drive.
“We have said this from the beginning — none of this would have happened without Jess and Taps opening their doors to help us last year,” Kemmerer said.
The DAPC is planning a fundraiser specifically to help Taps reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close their doors early last year. Taps N’at, formerly know as Libby’s, is located at 152 N. Bank St. The charity has been running tip boards with opportunities to win hard-to-find Christmas gifts such as Playstation 5 and Nintendo Switch video game consoles.
If you are interested in donating to the DAPC, you can do so online at http://paypal.me/derryarea or http://venmo.com/derryarea. Checks can be mailed to the DAPC, P.O. Box 84, New Alexandria, PA 15670. Donations may be tax deductible.
