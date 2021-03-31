The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) is set to provide Easter meals to community members this weekend.
The free meals can be picked up beginning at noon Saturday, April 3, at Taps N’at, 152 N. Bank St., Derry Township.
The meals will include ham, potatoes, haluski, carrots, fruit cup, applesauce, rolls and dessert.
Children will receive a free Easter basket and kid’s meals will include ham, macaroni and cheese, carrots, applesauce and dessert.
The group expects to serve upwards of 200 holiday meals this weekend, in addition to passing out more than 100 Easter baskets for area children.
To reserve meals, call organization founder and Derry Area School Board member Sean Kemmerer at 412-607-3233 or use the online form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdkX92uYqoU3_TN2xz2bZHFTdIpQn2Z3phgWnh_sWTQRHQ9pg/viewform.
Additionally, the DAPC raised more than $2,000 at its “Spring Cookout” event at Taps N’at on March 21. The cookout featured a community share table where families could help themselves to items along with food, drinks, music and more.
The Derry Area School District 21st Century Career Learning Centers (CCLC) after-school learning program as well as middle and high school life skills support students were involved in the cookout, as program director and life skills teacher Debbie Gray used the community event as a service learning activity for 21st Century and life skills students.
Kemmerer said the Unity Township Wendy’s donated containers and condiments for the cookout, while Subway and Roundhouse Pizza in Derry reached out to be involved.
Event proceeds will be used to purchase food and other related supplies for the DAPC Community Easter Event; more can be found online at https://fb.me/e/48HacC41Q.
Those interested in purchasing raffle or 50/50 tickets can do so in person at Taps N’at from 4 to 7 p.m. today, March 31. The basket raffle will be drawn at 7 p.m., with the drawing being broadcast online. Donations can also be made online using PayPal at http://paypal.me/derryarea or Venmo at http://venmo.com/derryarea. Cash or check can also be mailed to the DAPC, P.O. Box 84, New Alexandria, PA 15670.
Kemmerer noted that plans are underway for additional DAPC sponsored events to coincide with Derry Area High School graduation, as well as a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to support local veterans around Memorial Day.
