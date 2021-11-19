The Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC) is partnering with First United Methodist Church to offer free Thanksgiving meals to the community next week.
Meals will be prepared and distributed via “drive-thru” between 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the church, located at 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry Borough. Families can sign up online at http://derryarea.org or by calling DAPC Secretary Susan Flowers at 724-244-9377.
The group expects to serve approximately 250 individually packaged complete dinners this year. Meals will consist of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, cranberries, roll, butter and dessert.
The DAPC recently sent several members to receive ServSafe certification for food handling and the new 501©(3) nonprofit also obtained a Small Games of Chance license, allowing them to expand fundraising opportunities.
“We started out last year with a bunch of frozen turkeys in my trunk, and here we are,” said Derry Area school board member Sean Kemmerer, referencing the birth of his nonprofit “by accident” when community members heard that he wanted to serve families in need last year and helped shape that desire into the creation of the organization.
“It really is amazing to see what this group of dedicated volunteers has accomplished in less than one year,” Kemmerer added. “None of this would have happened without this community embracing the spirit of giving and good vibes. I might be the one driving the bus, but I have an incredible group telling me where to go.”
Families can sign up for free meals until Tuesday, Nov. 23. People interested in donating desserts can contact Susan Flowers for details. The DAPC is also asking members of the community to “Adopt a Turkey” where a $30 donation covers the cost of meals. The charity will be giving DAPC Christmas ornaments to those who adopt as a thank you, compliments of Val’s Custom Creations.
Donations can be made on the DAPC website or directly by going to http://paypal.me/derryarea or http://venmo.com/derryarea. Checks can be mailed to the DAPC, P.O. Box 84, New Alexandria, PA 15670. Donations may be tax deductible.
