A slew of Derry area families received a hot holiday meal thanks to the generosity of a Derry community group.
Derry Area School Board member Sean Kemmerer and Taps N’at restaurant, through the recently formed Derry Area Philanthropy Committee (DAPC), helped put together a Derry Area Community Christmas Dinner for local families in need on Dec. 24.
Dinners were individually packaged and available for pickup at Taps N’at in Derry Township. Delivery was also available for families.
Dinners included ham, lasagna, pasta salad, corn, salad, rolls and dessert.
“We ended up just shy of 200 meals,” Kemmerer said in an email. “I ended up delivering a few more myself on Christmas afternoon, just whipping some leftovers up for a few more families who got lost in the shuffle.”
He said members of the Derry community donated to help offset costs for purchasing food and supplies, and they also provided assistance in other ways.
“We had a great outreach from the community looking for ways to help, from someone donating a couple hams from their farm to several women baking pumpkin rolls, brownies, hard candy and cookies to add to the meals,” Kemmerer said.
“None of this would have been possible without the group of volunteers that worked for days to prepare, cook, assemble and even deliver these dinners to the Derry Area community. There are a lot of people who could use a hand right now but on the positive side of that, there are a lot of good people willing to do whatever they can to help.”
Aside from the group’s recent Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, Kemmerer organized a livestream this month to support frontline workers at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital that raised more than $1,000 and also, through the Operation Santa Claus initiative, helped deliver 40-plus holiday meals to residents of Derry Station in Derry Borough.
For more on the Derry Area Philanthropy Committee and any future events, visit the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/derryarea/
