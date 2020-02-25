Information about the Good News Club of Derry in the Feb. 22 Derry Diary column contained some errors.
The information should have read as follows:
The Good News Club of Derry is starting a new six-week series on the Old Testament hero, Joseph, on Feb. 27. All children in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to come. The Good News Club meets every Thursday in Grandview Elementary School from dismissal to 5:30 p.m. in Room B119. It is a fast-moving time with trained leaders teaching Bible stories, memory verses, songs, games and, of course, snacks.
