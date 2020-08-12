Sean and Paige Green of Derry Township lost three children before their son Kristopher was born eight years ago.
The support they had through their grieving “wasn’t great” she said, but it was better than it used to be.
“Years ago, they didn’t let the mom see the baby,” Paige said. “They would just take the baby away and a lot of moms did not see or hold their babies. They were told to forget about it and move on. There was no support for them.”
In 2016, she joined the TEARS Foundation, a national nonprofit that builds awareness about pregnancy and infant loss. In addition, they bring the community together to support families that have experienced those losses. Her husband joined a year later.
They are now the leaders of the Pennsylvania chapter that will sponsor a Rock & Walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 5 at Pine Ridge Park in Blairsville. The event will be a hybrid of virtual and an in-person experience. Parents who have lost children are welcome, and so are others who want to show their support.
The funds raised will be used for the organization’s services to families who apply for financial assistance for burial or cremation.
The foundation also provides support through one on one contact or group sessions that are currently being help virtually because of the corona virus restrictions. That takes place from 7 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.
As a bereavement doula trained in dealing with perinatal loss, Paige offers support during the birth of a child who has received a life-limiting diagnosis, or support to a family who has already had a loss. Her husband heads the dads division and will counsel fathers who are grieving.
The couple had their own losses in 2003, 2004 and 2005. Their first son Sean Jr. was born at 16.5 weeks of gestation, daughter Jessica was born at 22 weeks, and the third child, Isaac, was also born at 16.5 weeks.
They had no financial assistance for burial. “My mom took care of all the expenses,” Paige said.
The babies are buried in Unity Cemetery where Paige’s parents, Kenneth and Laura Parker, have their plots.
Some funeral directors will offer crematory, urn or burial services for free or discounted, but most of the time, parents are faced with bills that can mount to several thousand dollars. TEARS can cover some of those expenses not only for the early losses, but according to their website, for older children, too. There are grants that help with expenses for children from 20 weeks gestation to a year old, and other grants for children up to age 13. Another grant assists parents whose children ages 13 to 22 have died from suicide or drug overdoses.
The Greens have worked with mostly parents who lost children during pregnancy, or shortly thereafter.
“But we won’t turn away anyone who had a loss, no matter how young or old the child is,” Sean said. “Everybody is welcome.”
It doesn’t matter, either, how long ago the loss occurred because many parents still grieve years or even decades later.
Board member Cindy Zajdel of Blairsville lost her son Joey 47 years ago. He was stillborn at eight months.
“I never saw my son,” she said. “My mom and mother-in-law decided that I shouldn’t see him, and I wasn’t even there when they buried him. The funeral director did take a picture of him, though. You were told back then, ‘You’ll have more children. Just move on and forget about it.’ I don’t hold anything against my family for how it happened. That’s what they were told to do.”
There are other organizations that support parents who lose their children. Now Lay Me Down to Sleep has a network of photographers who will take sensitive photos of the babies and their parents. The Angel Gowns Project uses donated wedding gowns to make burial clothes for the little ones.
Karen Frye and Bonnie Shall, both of Derry Township, have made Angel Gowns for the project and for TEARS. They’re not members, but have made the gowns just to help out. Frye is a seasoned quilter and Shall makes dolls clothes.
“You can position the pattern where the gowns have lots of beads and lace and shiny things, and cut that out for the front of the gown,” Shall said. “You can get a lot of variety of how they are decorated. Then for the little boys, we make just plain white satin gowns and what looks like a little vest.”
Gowns aren’t appropriate for babies who are tiny and fragile.
“For them, we can make something that’s like a little pouch,” Frye said. “It’s like a silky cocoon with a little pillow.”
For information about the foundation and a link to the Pennsylvania chapter, visit thetearsfoundation.org on the Internet. Information about the walk and registration for the event can be found there, plus there are explanations of the benefits and application for financial assistance or a request for someone to talk to. On Facebook, check them out at Pennsylvania Chapter of the TEARS Foundation.
The Greens can be reached at 724-961-9489. Frye and Shall currently have a stock of wedding gowns and are not accepting any donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.