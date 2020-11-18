Derry Borough is holding the line on property taxes, as council voted to advertise a tentative 2021 budget with no tax increase at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
It marks the third straight year that taxes won’t be going up for borough residents. Council last raised taxes in 2018, when it approved a half-mill tax hike.
The borough’s millage rate remains at 29 mills. The borough also collects a separate street lighting tax of 2.5 mills.
“We’re thrilled to the point where we don’t have to increase taxes and we’re still maintaining our budget,” council president Grant Nicely said.
A final budget must be approved by the end of December. Council is likely to consider voting on the spending plan at its regular meeting on Dec. 8.
Next year’s tentative $766,898 budget is more than $7,000 higher than the 2020 spending plan.
It includes slight increases in administrative costs ($266,836) and public safety ($216,674), along with a small decrease in public works ($169,070).
The 2021 police budget also includes a salary for a second hourly patrolman ($39,250), along with a nearly 50% reduction in part-time hourly patrolman costs ($48,250) compared to this year.
Budgeted public works costs include no major changes from the current year.
According to the tentative budget, an additional $5,000 has been allotted for Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) requirements in 2021.
The budget also lists $84,977 in proposed Liquid Fuels tax revenues in 2021, compared to just over $92,000 this year.
Additionally, $1,000 was added to the fire department’s budget line item for council to continue to use A.V. Germano Hall for 2021 council meetings.
In other business, council gave approval for the planning commission to review planned modifications to the borough zoning ordinance, which aims to make certain zoning districts “multi-use” instead of tied to a single zoning designation, such as residential or commercial.
Nicely said the proposed zoning changes — which council noted are being sought to accommodate both commercial and residential properties — cover one square block of the borough and include a portion of Ligonier Street and an area from East 2nd Avenue to East 1st Avenue.
Borough officials said last week there are some inconsistencies as it pertains to zoning in the municipality, as some potential commercial properties are zoned residential, and vice versa. Council vice president Al Checca said the zoning change is being proposed to entice new business development in the borough, including home-based businesses.
Council on Tuesday reminded individuals that the borough’s “storm sewer inlets, curbs and gutters, drainage ditches and storm pipes discharge directly and untreated into McGee Run, Ethel Springs Lake, Garland Mills Run and other natural waterways within the borough.”
In order to help keep streams and lakes clean, borough officials remind residents and businesses of the following:
- Do not discard leaves, grass clippings, used oil, paints, solvents, pet wastes or other wastes into the storm drains, onto the street or into streams or other waterways;
- Clean up after pets. Don’t let pet waste get washed into the street or down the storm drain;
- Wash your vehicle at a commercial car wash or if washing it at home, wash your vehicle in a grassy or gravel area. Or divert washwater into the grass or gravel area;
- Properly dispose of used motor oil, oil-based paints, solvents, household cleaners and other hazardous household chemicals. Visit
- for more details;
- If draining a pool, allow the pool to dechlorinate first by keeping it uncovered and waiting 10 days after its last chlorination to allow the chlorine to dissipate in the air;
- Do not discard leaves onto the street, into storm drains, streams or other waterways.
Also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting:
- Borough secretary/treasurer Lori Latta said Derry Borough’s annual Christmas in the Park celebration will be “strictly decorative” this year and won’t include marching band performances or a visit from Santa Claus because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic;
- Council held an executive session for personnel matters.
In other business, council approved:
- For council to hold meetings online via Zoom starting in December;
- Jerris Weller to fill a vacancy on the zoning hearing board;
- The drafting of a letter to indicate the borough will take over main roadways tied to future development at Porcelain Park. Rachel Upadhyay of KU Resources Inc. said previously that the proposed roadways, which would be a phased project, would connect from Third Street to underneath the bridge on Second Street;
- A resolution for a loan agreement with Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank in the amount of $200,000 for the borough’s planned paving project;
- To advertise bids on the Municibid website through Friday, Nov. 20;
- To renew the copier lease for the police department at $56 per month for 60 months with CCA Solutions;
- Westmoreland County Transit Authority local share agreement for 2020-21 in the amount of $924, which is the same rate as last year;
- To place a temporary dumpster at the borough municipal building.
