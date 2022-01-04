Derry Borough Council is maintaining the same leadership for 2022, as it reappointed Sara Cowan as president and Barbara Phillips as vice president at Monday’s reorganization meeting.
Cowan earned another one-year term as president in a 3-2 vote, with Al Checca and Chad Fabian dissenting.
Phillips was voted as president via a 5-0 vote. Newly-elected councilman Robert White was absent from Monday’s meeting.
Before Cowan’s vote, Fabian had nominated Checca for council president, but the motion died for lack of a second.
Also at Monday’s reorganization, newly-elected Mayor Grant Nicely, council members Chad Fabian and Barbara Phillips and tax collector Kristen Kozar were sworn by Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers. White will be sworn in at a later date.
In other business Monday, council approved:
- Lee Demosky as solicitor;
- Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. as engineering firm;
- Tim Rennie as CPA as his proposal to conduct the 2021 borough and tax audits;
- To give the fire chief permission to change 911 call-outs;
- A resolution that borough police officers shall not be required to make contributions to the police pension fund for the 2022 calendar year;
- Cowan as the primary and Lori Lata as secondary voting delegate for the Westmoreland County Tax Collection committee, effective Jan. 4;
- To advertise for a council vacancy;
- To advertise for the Derry Community Pool manager position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.