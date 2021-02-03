While Derry Borough Council is largely on board with a proposed cooperation agreement with the City of Latrobe to hire a joint code and zoning enforcement officer between the two municipalities, some council members expressed concerns related to training and costs at Tuesday’s work session.
The nearby municipalities have discussed a proposed agreement in which the code and zoning enforcement officer would work around 30 hours per week in Latrobe and about 10 hours in Derry Borough. Council vice president Al Checca said Tuesday that the borough’s code and zoning responsibilities would likely be closer to eight hours per week.
At last month’s Latrobe council agenda prep meeting, city manager Michael Gray said there had been nine applicants to date and that Latrobe is looking to move forward with filling the position.
Latrobe solicitor John Greiner said last month that the agreement has been drafted, adding work is 80-90% complete on the city’s end. The city hopes to have the agreement ready for approval at its Monday, Feb. 8, meeting.
In its 2021 budget, Latrobe set aside $48,000 for a code and zoning enforcement officer. City officials, however, have said that figure will likely end up being lower than projected because of the proposed cooperation agreement.
Checca said while he is “encouraged” by the recent response from the borough’s longtime third party code and zoning representative, Building Inspection Underwriters (BIU), he suggested that past history shows the company’s improved service won’t last.
“We’ve tried to pair up with other communities and now we have an agreement (with Latrobe), and BIU has turned over a new leaf,” he said. “I just look at history — BIU has turned over a new leaf in the past, they brought supervisors to council meetings and we expressed our concerns, and it fell on deaf ears.”
Council member Barbara Phillips cited concerns with training for the joint code and zoning enforcement officer position, saying she was “afraid we’re going to be paying for training, and that person has to have training, but I don’t want to do it on our dime.”
“But otherwise, I think it’s a very good agreement for many reasons, not just the fact of being able to opt out at any time, but it gives us a person to depend on all the time,” she added.
Councilman Matthew Clever’s issues with the proposed agreement, however, were solely tied to spending.
“The way I see it is any little bit can that can be saved, let’s consider that as well,” he said. “I’m not saying we shouldn’t go with Latrobe — I think it’s a really favorable arrangement — I’m just looking at the financials.”
Also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting:
- Borough secretary/treasurer Lori Latta said the budget committee met recently to address a current $8,000 shortfall for 2021. Borough officials noted that no decision has been made on possible budget cuts;
- Council president Grant Nicely said public works crews worked roughly 30 hours the past few days to remove snow on borough streets. Another 100 tons of salt was ordered this week, he said, adding that the borough currently has enough salt “for two or three runs through town.”;
- Members of the Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) suggested council look into grounds improvements in the borough, including fencing and possibly some visual attributes in the back area facing the baseball fields and landscaping in the front where trees have been removed;
- The borough recently inquired with the Westmoreland County Land Bank to find the status of three specific dilapidated residential properties;
- Cat’s Twilight is co-hosting an online Dogs, Cats and Comedians — It’s Stand Pup Comedy show on Feb. 16. Tickets are $20, with half of the proceeds going to Cat’s Twilight. Tickets may be purchased on the Cat’s Twilight Facebook page or by calling 412-245-1585. An internet capable device is needed to participate;
- Area Boy Scout troops plan to work with the borough for a community service project to do some perennial planting on April 24;
- Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. recently presented a draft stormwater ordinance and forwarded it to council, solicitor Lee Demosky and Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) manager Amy Forsha for review;
- Checca suggested council appoint a committee for matters related to the Derry Community Pool. Checca, Phillips and Clever each expressed interest in joining;
- Nicely stressed that council members call him regarding any concerns or questions instead of relying solely on email;
- Council held an executive session Tuesday regarding personnel.
In other business, council may consider these items at next week’s regular meeting:
- Resignation of Joe Serrao from the Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) and advertise the vacancy;
- 2021 budget amendments;
- A resolution related to the Westmoreland County Hazard Mitigation Plan;
- The annual salt contract, requesting 650 tons, for the period of August 2021 to July 2022.
