Derry Borough officials are hoping to provide some assistance to the Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) regarding a flood-prone area of the municipality, but that will have to wait for now.
“We (as a council) haven’t had anything to do with it as of yet,” council president Al Checca, who also serves as an authority board member, said after Tuesday’s council work session. “(The authority is) investigating their dye-testing and smoke testing ... there are a number of problems and they need addressed one at a time until everything is fixed. They have not approached the borough with anything yet because they’re in the investigative stage of the project.”
At last month’s DBMA board meeting, the authority heard concerns from more than a half-dozen residents following the latest flooding incident on July 23.
More than 10 residents from West Owens Avenue, Leo Street and Ridge Avenue were affected by that evening’s flooding, per letters sent to the authority, adding that many had flooded basements and lost personal items. One resident said his home received more than 14 inches of water.
After the July flooding incident, authority manager Amy Forsha said the DBMA did a large amount of smoke testing in the borough’s Fourth Ward. The testing, she noted, revealed that some homes had cracked sanitary sewer laterals. The authority also sent letters to affected residents, asking if they were interested in having their sanitary sewers televised free of charge.
Earlier this year, the DBMA approved to conduct a flow study on the authority’s sanitary sewer system at a monthly cost of $10,000. The flow study, which is part of a five-year corrective action plan with the DEP, is needed to help the authority identify areas where stormwater is making its way into the sanitary sewer system. The flow study will help pinpoint areas where stormwater infiltration is heaviest.
The authority is hopeful the corrective action plan results in other solutions to alleviate the flooding issues. Forsha said more smoke testing is also slated as part of the plan.
Forsha added that the authority is awaiting a response tied to a submitted grant application, through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), for an infiltration study and sewer improvements within the flood-prone section of the borough.
Council briefly discussed the issue at Tuesday’s meeting, saying the local flooding events often result in decreased home values and other problems.
Aside from the authority and borough officials working to alleviate the issues, state Rep. Joseph Petrarca, D-Wesmtoreland/Armstrong/Indiana, planned to speak with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) regarding the matter.
Also Tuesday, council said engineer Doug Siler of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. is seeking approval from council to scale back a culvert replacement project in order to ease budgetary constraints.
Last month, Petrarca announced that the borough received $250,000 in funding to replace a culvert along West Fifth Avenue and Garlane Mills waterway. The project is being funded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s PA Small Water and Sewer Program.
In other business, council recently received a request from the Derry Area Football Boosters to use Derry Community Park to watch Trojan games on Friday nights this season. Borough secretary/treasurer Lori Latta said only parents of players, approximately 65 people at most, would attend. Parents in attendance, she noted, plan to social distance with lawn chairs and would watch games on a large screen.
Council had no objections to the football boosters’ proposal. Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Education has recommended that no spectators be allowed at high school sporting events. The PIAA board of directors cleared the way for Pennsylvania to have fall sports last month.
Also discussed at Monday’s meeting:
- Checca said the annual dog swim at Derry Community Pool has been moved to Sept. 13. That date, he added, is also slated to be the final day of the 2020 pool season;
- Gibson-Thomas is preparing a cost estimate for the borough paving project. Project engineer Stephen Schmitt plans to attend next week’s regular meeting to discuss the project;
- Council said the borough’s stormwater ordinance is under review by Gibson-Thomas and the suggestion has been made to model the ordinance after the City of Greensburg’s plan;
- Council will hold a public hearing during next week’s meeting tied to two ordinances, one dealing with regulating days of open fires/outdoor burning in the borough and another related to establishing North Ligonier Street Extension as a traffic control way;
- Council plans to discuss the 2021 general fund budget at next week’s meeting;
- Borough officials received a letter of interest from Barbara Phillips for the current council vacancy;
- Borough officials remind residents there are two open vacancies and one alternate vacancy for the zoning hearing board.
In other business, council will look to approve these items at next week’s meeting:
- Hiring Kris Shoup as a part-time seasonal laborer. Council said Shoup will serve on a six-week emergency basis, temporarily filling in for public works laborer Nickolas Rohm;
- The borough’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application;
- The 2021 MMO non-uniform pension plan;
- A resolution tied to a new contract agreement with Waste Management Inc.
