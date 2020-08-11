Derry Borough Council on Monday chose to let the matter of allowing chickens in the borough marinate for a bit longer.
At its regular meeting, held at A.V. Germano Hall, council tabled the hot-button topic until it finds a borough zoning and code enforcement officer. The borough has received several applications for the position, which officials said would entail about 36 hours per month.
“At this point in time, it is tabled and will be looked at once we get a code enforcement officer in place,” council president Grant Nicely said. “If we don’t get a code enforcement officer on a steady basis, it will stay dormant, it will not be discussed and the current ordinance will be maintained and it will be enforced.”
At last week’s work session, council discussed a proposed amendment to an existing ordinance — which was passed in 2016 — that prohibits residents from raising chickens within borough limits. The proposed amendment would allow for residents to raise chickens if they apply for and receive a permit from the borough.
At last month’s meeting, Nicely appointed a “chicken committee,” consisting of council members and residents, to weigh the situation and potential changes to the borough’s ordinance. Council member Sara Cowan noted that the committee met later that month to discuss options for allowing residents to keep animals on their property, among them having residents apply for permits.
The committee looked at the City of Latrobe’s ordinance which currently permits its residents to raise chickens on their property.
“Their rules are really well-written,” Cowan said last week. “They could easily be applied to Derry Borough.”
Cowan noted Monday that there are numerous regulations within Latrobe’s chicken ordinance, such as how far away chickens should be from property lines.
Officials noted previously that the borough’s zoning and code enforcement officer would have to be the person who issues the permits. At least one resident at last week’s meeting suggested that applicants also be required to get their neighbors to sign off on the permit.
According to council vice president Al Checca, five committee members are in favor of the chicken ordinance and two are opposed, including himself. He noted that nearby Blairsville Borough prohibits residents from raising chickens.
Several residents on Monday raised objections to the proposed ordinance, with one saying “I don’t want chickens in my neighborhood.” Another resident hoped that the future zoning and code enforcement officer would focus on issues like removing abandoned vehicles and garbage from certain borough properties.
One resident said the chicken issue should be in the hands of the community, not council. In a prepared statement read during Monday’s meeting, Nicely suggested that important borough items could be placed on a future ballot to let residents decide “what people really want.”
Nicely’s statement suggested that a “small group or groups of people (are) dead-set on stopping most changes in the borough.” He also cited attacks on social media and claimed the group or groups “fight and bicker over every proposed improvement.”
“Change is inevitable and growth will take place,” a portion of Nicely’s statement read. “It won’t be fast — it took decades to destroy this town to the point where it is now, and it may take that long to rebuild it again — but it will happen.
“As a council, we do our best to listen to each and every person who has an opinion and wishes to express it. After all, it is your town and we’re here to help. The bickering and attempted threats is not getting anyone anywhere ... If we get out of the dark ages and become the friendly and progressive community we (claim to be), this must stop. We don’t want Derry to be a bedroom community but a prosperous town.”
Council approved the annual Railroad Days parade, which is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 19. Railroad Days is slated Sept. 19-20, but this year’s event won’t include traditional favorites such as the Hobo Picnic and 5K race/walk because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Details regarding the parade are subject to change, based on state’s coronavirus reopening phase at the time of the event. Current state guidelines under Pennsylvania’s current green phase limits public gatherings to crowds of no more than 250 people.
Council noted last week that the Railroad Days committee — which receives council’s permission to hold the annual event — are responsible for making any coronavirus-related decisions.
“At this stage of the game, we don’t know what’s going to happen in September,” Nicely said of Railroad Days. “I don’t think anyone on council wants to see it disappear for the year, but we have to see where it’s going to fall within the guidelines.”
Also discussed Monday:
A resident notified council that Mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello and her husband recently purchased a home in the Connellsville area. She also received a rug from council member Jeremy Stein as a “moving gift,” according to a social media post. DeRito-Gaudiello didn’t respond to the comments during the meeting and neither a vote nor any discussion regarding the mayor’s status took place on Monday. DeRito-Gaudiello did not respond to an email to the
- Bulletin before presstime;
- DeRito-Gaudiello’s mayor’s report for July included 39 total complaint calls, zero traffic citations and zero non-traffic citations;
- Borough officials said Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. will provide a cost estimate for the borough’s paving project;
- Borough officials reminded residents there are currently two vacancies and one alternate vacancy on the zoning hearing board.
In other business, council approved:
- Resignation of council member George Hixson and to advertise the council vacancy. Hixson was appointed to council in February;
- To promote Doug Sam from a part-time to full-time police officer;
- Resignation of Brenden Lineberger as part-time police officer;
- A five-year winter maintenance agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT);
- For council to hold the remainder of its 2020 meetings at A.V. Germano Hall, and to move meetings to the first and second Tuesdays of the month during that time frame. Council also voted to advertise the change;
- To provide a waiver to allow the capping of a sewer lateral within the borough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.