Derry Borough Council on Tuesday tabled awarding a bid for an upcoming paving project aimed at improving several borough streets.
While bids for the project opened last week, borough officials said a bid award was delayed to better coordinate Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) projects with the borough’s upcoming paving project, as a way to safeguard affected streets.
Council has 60 days to award a bid for the project, which has been in the works for about a year.
Council will consider awarding a project bid at a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to be held before its regularly scheduled work session.
The paving project could begin in late summer or early fall, officials noted, as soon as Peoples Gas completes a borough maintenance project that is currently in the 2nd Ward.
Borough officials said previously that the project is estimated to cost just over $500,000. Aside from the loan amount, they noted an additional $300,000 needed to cover the project will be paid through liquid fuels money and the borough’s general fund.
Related to the project, council also approved a $200,000 loan agreement with the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) program that provides low-interest loans to help fund transportation projects within the state. Council approved an ordinance increasing the borough’s indebtedness by the issue of a $200,000 general obligation note, a Department of Community and Economic Development requirement.
Councilman Chad Fabian said last year that Second Ward is the “worst in the entire borough” is terms of current road conditions. He also previously cited drainage issues on Park and Shade streets and East 2nd and 3rd avenues, respectively.
Officials said a borough paving project is generally done every five years, with the most heavily-traveled roads receiving top priority.
Also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting:
- Interim mayor Grant Nicely’s report for July included 69 total complaint calls, four traffic citations, six non-traffic citations and zero parking tickets;
- Zoning and code enforcement officer Shannon Cypher-Hart reported 12 violation notices for July and three zoning permits for June, according to the meeting agenda;
- Borough officials said the sixth annual DARCee Car Show was a big success, as more than 200 vehicles participated;
- Council president Sara Cowan suggested that council members formulate ideas on how to possibly spend the borough’s share of American Rescue Plan funding;
- The Derry Community Pool’s last day of operation for the 2021 season will be Aug. 28, while the annual dog swim is scheduled at noon Aug. 29;
- St. Joseph’s Church is holding a Blue Mass at 6 p.m. Sept. 21;
In other business, council approved:
- The route for the Derry Railroad Days parade, to be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18 and to submit the route for approval with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT);
- To advertise an updated borough stormwater ordinance.
