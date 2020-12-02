Derry Borough Council is expected at next week’s regular meeting to adopt a final 2021 budget with no increase in property taxes.
It marks the third straight year that taxes won’t be going up for borough residents. Council last raised taxes in 2018, when it approved a half-mill tax hike.
The borough’s millage rate remains at 29 mills. The borough also collects a separate street lighting tax of 2.5 mills.
Last month, council voted to advertise a tentative 2021 budget with no tax increase.
Next year’s tentative $766,898 budget is more than $7,000 higher than the 2020 spending plan.
It includes slight increases in administrative costs ($266,836) and public safety ($216,674), along with a small decrease in public works ($169,070).
The 2021 police budget also includes a salary for a second hourly patrolman ($39,250), along with a nearly 50% reduction in part-time hourly patrolman costs ($48,250) compared to this year.
Budgeted public works costs include no major changes from the current year.
According to the tentative budget, an additional $5,000 has been allotted for Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) requirements in 2021.
The budget also lists $84,977 in proposed Liquid Fuels tax revenues in 2021, compared to just over $92,000 this year.
Also discussed at Tuesday’s council work session:
- Council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, via Zoom. This week’s work session was also held remotely;
- The borough received a bid of $7,057 for its 2006 F-250 truck and snow plow, and the item was slated to be picked up today, Dec. 2;
- The next DARCee (Derry Area Revitalization Corporation) meeting will be held in January at the borough municipal building, with a date to be announced;
- Council will look to approve its 2021 meeting schedule at next week.
