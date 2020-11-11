Citing the need to bring more businesses into the area, Derry Borough officials are looking into the possibility of modifying its zoning ordinance.
At Tuesday’s council work session, council president Grant Nicely and vice president Al Checca pushed for potential borough zoning changes, including making zoning districts “multi-use” instead of tied to a single zoning designation, such as residential or commercial.
Nicely suggested extending Shade Street’s business district, changing its zoning designation to multi-use in order to accommodate both commercial and residential properties. He suggested doing the same along portions of South and North Chestnut streets.
“There are some houses and buildings that could be (turned) into businesses, and we’re not able to at this point because it’s listed strictly as residential and it’s stuck in this limbo area where it’s vacant,” he said of South and North Chestnut street properties. “People don’t want them as residential, but they could be used for commercial.”
Borough officials said there are some inconsistencies as it pertains to zoning in the municipality, as some potential commercial properties are zoned residential, and vice versa.
Nicely said the majority of Derry Borough commercial property owners don’t live in the borough, and that many vacant borough properties require extensive renovations to get up to code and eventually house a new business. Checca noted that some borough property owners wish not to sell because a portion of their building is used as apartment rentals.
“All the buildings downtown that I’ve been in, they all need renovations in order to be able to use them,” Nicely said. Council also noted that storefronts and facades in Latrobe and Greensburg have been improved in recent years through grant funding and other sources.
Council did not outline any future steps to curb the zoning issue, but Checca said the matter should be addressed in the near future.
“We need to be aware of this situation and we need to address it at some point,” he said. “Because how are you going to get business when building owners aren’t interested in renting?”
Also Tuesday, borough secretary/treasurer Lori Latta asked council to review the tentative 2021 budget before council votes to advertise the spending plan at next week’s regular meeting.
“We’re going to have a tighter budget next year,” she told council. “We saved some funds in different areas (this year); next year, our budget will be at a full level, so we’re going to really have to watch our spending.”
Last year, council approved a final budget with no tax increase. It marked the second straight year that taxes didn’t go up borough residents.
Before opting for no tax increase in 2018, council had been forced to raise taxes the previous three years, including a half-mill tax increase in 2017.
The borough’s current millage rate is 29 mills. The borough also collects a separate street lighting tax of 2.5 mills.
Nicely also reminded residents that blow leaves onto borough streets will be subject to a fine. The borough will continue to pick up bagged leaves weekly Mondays through Thursdays until Dec. 3. The public works department asks residents to put the bags in the front of their property for pick up, and be mindful of separating refuse.
In other business, council will look to approve these items at next week’s meeting:
- To advertise bids on the Municibid website until Nov. 20;
- To renew the copier lease for the police department at $56 per month for 60 months with CCA Solutions;
- Westmoreland County Transit Authority local share agreement for 2020-21 in the amount of $924, which is the same rate as last year.
