Derry Borough Council at its regular meeting Tuesday adopted a borough stormwater ordinance.
Borough officials created the ordinance to have a clearer set of guidelines tied to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Program, also known as the MS4 program.
The MS4 program was created to have municipalities across the state to comply with stormwater requirements outlined in the federal Clean Water Act.
Some of the primary objectives of the ordinance include:
- Managing stormwater runoff impacts at their source by regulating activities that cause the problems, reduce runoff volumes and mimic natural hydrology;
- Maintaining existing flows and quality of streams and watercourses;
- Preventing scour and erosion of streambanks and streambeds;
- Utilizing and preserving the existing natural drainage systems as much as possible;
- Restoring and preserving the natural and beneficial values served by streamside and waterbody floodplains;
- Focusing on infiltration of stormwater, to maintain groundwater recharge, to prevent degradation of surface and groundwater quality and to otherwise protect water resources
A draft version of the stormwater ordinance is available on the borough website at derryborough.org.
In other business:
• Council approved the Derry Area homecoming parade route on Oct. 8;
• Council approved the 2022 Minimum Municipal Obligations (MMO) for uniformed and non-uniformed pension plans;
• Council approved a letter of authorization with current borough energy buying agent Keytex Energy for obtaining the lowest rates for electric utility on West Penn Power accounts;
• Interim mayor Grant Nicely’s monthly report included 61 complaints calls, one traffic citation, zero non-traffic citations and zero parking citations.
