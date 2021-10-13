Derry Borough Council took action on several items at Tuesday’s regular meeting, including approving the resignation of a full-time police officer and setting trick-or-treat times for later this month.
Council approved the resignation of Rex Hunter as a full-time officer, effective Sept. 29. Hunter, who is from Hempfield Township, was hired as a part-time borough officer in June 2019 and promoted to full-time duty in March 2020.
Council also set the borough’s Halloween times, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, the same time as nearby Derry Township.
Also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting:
- K-9 officer Smokey recently assisted with a search of a vehicle in the borough that contained no narcotics, but where drugs had previously been present in the vehicle, interim mayor Grant Nicely reported;
- In Nicely’s monthly mayor’s report, the borough received 31 complaint calls and zero parking tickets in September;
- Nicely reported that money stolen from a recent break-in at Derry Community Pool has since been recovered;
- The borough’s pool committee plans to meet soon. The cover has been put on the pool with the conclusion of the 2021 season, and Schmitt Supply is working on acquiring parts for final line repairs;
- The next Derry Area Revitalization Committee (DARCee) meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at New Alexandria Community Hall;
- Council held an executive session following Tuesday’s meeting for personnel matters.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, council approved:
- Purchase of a Ferris IS3200z 61-inch mower at a cost of $10,349, through the state’s COSTARS purchasing program;
- A resolution to authorize distribution of pension plans;
- To advertise an amendment to the international property maintenance code ordinance.
