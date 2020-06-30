Derry Borough Council approved a new five-year refuse and recycling contract with Waste Management Inc. during a special meeting Monday.
The borough’s current pact with Waste Management was set to expire later this year. The company was the lone bidder, council vice president Al Checca said.
The new contract, Checca noted, includes a small cost increase. It will offer the same services that are currently in place, including refuse and recycling but no e-waste service. Additional contract details weren’t available at press time.
In 2015, council approved a three-year contract with Waste Management. Before that pact expired, council approved a one-year extension to continue service and it did the same again last year.
Before again selecting Waste Management, council earlier this year voted to put the contract out for bid and held a public meeting to get input from residents.
Borough officials have said previously that Derry’s rates are favorable compared to other area municipalities and that most customers are pleased with their refuse/recycling service.
In other business, council approved:
- To hire another part-time seasonal public works employee, as the previous worker left the position;
- To temporarily close 3rd Street for a planned neighborhood block party.
