Derry Borough Council approved an agreement with the City of Latrobe to hire a joint code and zoning enforcement officer between the two municipalities, but needed a tie-breaking vote from the outgoing mayor at Tuesday’s regular meeting to finally push the pact forward.
With council deadlocked 3-3 on approving the agreement, Mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello broke the tie with a “yes” vote. Grant Nicely, Al Checca and Jeremy Stein also voted in favor of the agreement while Matthew Clever, Sara Cowan and Barbara Phillips each cast dissenting votes, citing issues tied to costs and training/certification. Council member Jim Ritenour was absent.
The agreement calls for a code and zoning enforcement officer to work around 30 hours per week in Latrobe and about 10 hours in Derry Borough. Latrobe City Council recently hired Shannon Cypher Hart — a Derry Borough resident — as the city’s new code and zoning enforcement officer. The non-union position pays $46,000 annually.
Hart replaces Ann Powell, the city’s former code and zoning enforcement officer, who is now overseeing a new department to collect stormwater management fees from property owners.
Hart previously was a legislative assistant for former state Rep. Joseph Petrarca, whose office was located inside the Latrobe Municipal Building. She said she helped with various state grant programs in that role.
Hart said she started her new role in February and is working necessary training and certifications.
Checca said last week that the borough would be responsible for just under $20,000 for a full year of zoning and code enforcement coverage through the joint agreement.
Before Tuesday’s vote, borough secretary/treasurer Lori Latta reminded council that a slight tax increase in 2022 won’t fully cover the costs of the joint agreement. Last year, council adopted a final 2021 budget with no increase in property taxes; the borough’s millage rate remains at 29 mills while the borough also collects a separate street lighting tax of 2.5 mills.
“We have nothing earmarked in the budget for that currently and what will happen is next year we will have a major shortfall and you’ll have to make cuts,” Latta told council, adding that borough reserves are currently being used for a 5th Avenue culvert project and for tax anticipation purposes.
Added Checca: “There are options. The way we separated the light tax, we can do that with the fire tax.”
Nicely said suspending the pact with Latrobe is an option in the future if costs become too prohibitive.
“If we found out we weren’t financially going to be able to handle it next year and BIU has been upholding what they have been doing lately, which is excellent, we can suspend this with Latrobe,” he said. Nicely added council can check the borough finances at that point and see if any alterations are needed; Cowan countered that Tuesday by saying that any financial deep dive should be done before council entered into the agreement.
Derry Borough currently uses a third party code and zoning representative, Building Inspection Underwriters (BIU). While council acknowledged the company has shown improvements in service in recent months, Checca said he knows “the history BIU has had with his town and I see things going downhill.”
Council on Tuesday also approved the resignation of borough Mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello, effective March 9, and voted to advertise for the position.
During her nearly two years as mayor, DeRito-Gaudiello pushed to resume the borough’s K-9 program after it briefly ended going into 2020.
Last February, council voted to resume the program and begin the process of acquiring a new police dog, which it did soon after — Smokey, a male Malinois and the force’s current K-9 officer, will turn 2 years old in May.
DeRito-Gaudiello said she resigned because she plans to make a permanent move to the Connellsville area in the near future.
The new mayor will serve until the end of the year and will be able to run for a full term in November’s general election if they so desire. For now, council president Grant Nicely will serve as acting mayor and Checca as acting president.
DeRito-Gaudiello, a Democrat, was elected in November 2019 to finish the remaining two years of former mayor Kevin Gross’ term. Council had previously tabbed DeRito-Gaudiello as mayor in June 2019 following the resignation of Gross.
“A large piece of my heart will be in Derry, no matter where I reside,” she said, reading from a resignation letter, which also individually thanked council members, Latta, solicitor Lee Demosky and borough Police Chief Randy Glick and K-9 Officer Smokey.
DeRito-Gaudiello closed her address to council with a reference to a February 2020 incident involving Nicely and a discharged gun at his home, which the former mayor said violated a borough ordinance related to the shooting of firearms within the municipality.
“It was an accidental discharge in my living room. I shot myself in the foot,” Nicely told council, claiming that he was attempting to stop the gun from falling off a desk.
Nicely added that documents related to the accident were filed through Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, but said he wasn’t aware of a corresponding police report being filed.
In other business, council approved pool pass and daily rates at Derry Community Pool for the 2021 season, with no changes from last year.
Discounted rates, prior to May 28, are $55 for youth passes (ages 3 and up), $165 for family (up to six people), $70 for adults (ages 19 to 61), $130 for single parent family, $55 for senior individual (62 and up) and $110 for senior couple.
Regular rates are $60 for youth passes (ages 3 and up), $175 for family (up to six people), $75 for adults (ages 19 to 61), $140 for single parent family, $60 for senior individual (62 and up) and $120 for senior couple.
Also discussed at Tuesday’s meeting:
- The mayor’s report for February included 31 complaint calls, two traffic citations, zero non-traffic citations and zero parking tickets;
- Public works crew leader Adam Hebenthal said the City of Latrobe will be perform street sweeping in the borough Wednesday, March 17, and Thursday, March 18, weather permitting;
- Hebenthal said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Tuesday fixed holes in the bridge that spans over McGee Run near Derry United Methodist Church;
- Hebenthal said the Indiana-Blairsville COG plans to remove sediment from under a bridge along West 2nd Avenue once the weather stabilizes;
- Checca thanked the public works department for snow removal efforts this winter;
- Council held an executive session Tuesday tied to litigation regarding a zoning matter.
In other business, council approved:
- To hire Francis Plummer as a part-time police officer;
- To appoint Anthony Jellison to fill a vacancy on the Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) board;
- To hold an Easter egg hunt, to be hosted by the Derry Railroad Days Committee, at 1 p.m. April 3;
- To advertise for a part-time seasonal lawn maintenance employee;
- To hold in-person council meetings in April at A.V. Germano Hall.
