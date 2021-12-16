Derry Borough Council at Tuesday’s regular meeting adopted a final 2022 budget with no increase in property taxes.
There is no change to the spending plan from the tentative budget approved last month.
It marks the fourth straight year that taxes won’t be going up for borough residents.
Council last raised taxes in 2018, when it approved a half-mill tax hike.
The borough’s millage rate remains at 29 mills. The borough also collects a separate street lighting tax of 2.5 mills.
Next year’s tentative $798,733 budget shows an increase of just over $23,000 compared to the 2021 spending plan.
The borough’s total administrative expenses ($279,888), public safety expenditures ($225,649) and public works expenditures ($170,263) include slight increases in 2022. Related to public safety, the tentative spending plan shows a nearly $8,000 increase in total hourly part-time police patrolman pay to $56,195.
The budget also lists $86,220 in proposed liquid fuels tax revenues in 2022, compared to nearly $85,000 this year.
Meanwhile, council also approved the resignation of councilman Jeremy Stein.
Other items discussed at Tuesday’s meeting included the following:
- Mayor-elect Grant Nicely’s report for November included 29 complaint calls, no traffic citations, no non-traffic citations and no parking tickets;
- Code and zoning enforcement officer Shannon Cypher-Hart reported 11 violation notices and three zoning permits in November;
- The following borough board and commission terms are currently open: One five-year-term on the zoning hearing board, expiring Dec. 31, 2025, and one vacancy of an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2024, and one alternate board member; two four-year terms for the planning commission expiring Dec. 31, 2025; one five-year term on the municipal authority board expiring Dec. 31, 2026, and a vacancy board chairman for 2022.
In other business, council approved:
- The purchase of computers for the borough office and police station at a cost of $2,898.99;
- Change order No. 3 for the Garland Mills project in the amount of $2,005.61, to locate the elevation of an existing water line at the intersection of a new storm line;
- An addendum for a three-month extension of the police service contract with the Derry Area School District.
