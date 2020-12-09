Derry Borough Council at Tuesday’s regular meeting adopted a final 2021 budget with no increase in property taxes.
It marks the third straight year that taxes won’t be going up for borough residents. Council last raised taxes in 2018, when it approved a half-mill tax hike.
There are no changes from the tentative budget approved last month.
The borough’s millage rate remains at 29 mills. The borough also collects a separate street lighting tax of 2.5 mills.
Next year’s tentative $766,898 budget is more than $7,000 higher than the 2020 spending plan.
It includes slight increases in administrative costs ($266,836) and public safety ($216,674), along with a small decrease in public works ($169,070).
The 2021 police budget also includes a salary for a second hourly patrolman ($39,250), along with a nearly 50% reduction in part-time hourly patrolman costs ($48,250) compared to this year.
Budgeted public works costs include no major changes from the current year.
According to the tentative budget, an additional $5,000 has been allotted for Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) requirements in 2021.
The budget also lists $84,977 in proposed Liquid Fuels tax revenues in 2021, compared to just over $92,000 this year.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting:
- Mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello’s November report included receipts of $885.42, which included traffic receipts of $96.39, non-traffic receipts of $25 and $760.77 in clerk of court and miscellaneous receipts. There were also 23 complaint calls, zero traffic citations, zero non-traffic citations and zero parking tickets last month;
- Council approved to draft and advertise an ordinance increasing the “indebtedness of the borough by the issue of a general obligation note” in the amount of $200,000 for planned street resurfacing work in the borough;
- Council gave approval to increase the borough’s zoning hearing board appeal fee from $250 to up to $450. Council noted that the fee is now in line with several neighboring municipalities;
- Council approved its 2021 meeting schedule;
- Council approved advertising a vacancy on the Derry Borough Municipal Authority for the term ending Dec. 31, 2025;
- Council approved holding work sessions and regular meetings via Zoom in January and February;
- Council approved the purchase of a disinfectant sprayer of up to $500 for the borough office. Council vice president Al Checca said the device would be used to spray borough vehicles but would remain in the office otherwise;
- Council approved to pay Police Chief Randy Glick for unused vacation time.
