Derry Borough plans to open bids this week for an upcoming paving project aimed at improving several borough streets.
Borough officials said bids are expected to open on Friday, Aug. 6, and council could consider awarding a bid at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The project could begin in late summer or early fall, officials noted, as soon as Peoples Gas completes a borough maintenance project that is currently in the 2nd Ward.
Borough officials said previously that the project is estimated to cost just over $500,000. Aside from the loan amount, they noted an additional $300,000 needed to cover the project will be paid through liquid fuels money and the borough’s general fund.
Related to the project, council also approved a $200,000 loan agreement with the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) program that provides low-interest loans to help fund transportation projects within the state. Council approved an ordinance increasing the borough’s indebtedness by the issue of a $200,000 general obligation note, a Department of Community and Economic Development requirement.
Councilman Chad Fabian said last year that Second Ward is the “worst in the entire borough” is terms of current road conditions. He also previously cited drainage issues on Park and Shade streets and East 2nd and 3rd avenues, respectively.
Officials said a borough paving project is generally done every five years, with the most heavily-traveled roads receiving top priority.
