While Derry Borough Council is expected to vote next week on a cooperation agreement with the City of Latrobe to hire a joint code and zoning enforcement officer between the two municipalities, some council members again expressed concerns with costs at Tuesday’s work session.
The nearby municipalities have discussed an agreement in which the code and zoning enforcement officer would work around 30 hours per week in Latrobe and about 10 hours in Derry Borough.
Last week, Latrobe City Council hired Shannon Cypher Hart — a Derry Borough resident — as the city’s new code and zoning enforcement officer. The non-union position pays $46,000 annually.
Hart replaces Ann Powell, the city’s former code and zoning enforcement officer, who is now overseeing a new department to collect stormwater management fees from property owners.
Hart previously was a legislative assistant for former state Rep. Joseph Petrarca, whose office was located inside the Latrobe Municipal Building. She said she helped with various state grant programs in that role.
Hart said she started her new role in February and as of last week, was working on necessary training and certifications.
At Tuesday’s work session — which was held virtually — vice president Al Checca said a decision has to be made by council one way or another.
“We need to vote on it next week. We have to decide because they’re ready to move forward,” he said of Latrobe.
While council uniformly feels Hart’s services are needed in the borough, council members Barbara Phillips and Sara Cowan both said funding the position is the primary issue. In an email to the Bulletin, Checca said the borough would be responsible for just under $20,000 for a full year of zoning and code enforcement coverage through the joint agreement.
“With my zoning hat on, I think this is an excellent opportunity for us to join with Latrobe and bring a service to the borough that we really need,” Phillips said. “But my budget hat tells me that we can’t afford it and I hate to say that. Without going into reserves, there’s just no way we can do it.”
Added Cowan: “I would love to have this agreement with Latrobe, but it’s just finding the money to pay for it.”
But Checca believes the borough should use reserve funds, if needed, to pay for improved code and zoning enforcement services.
“I say tap (into) reserves. That’s what it’s there for,” he said. “This is necessary to maintain the community — it looks like a third world country on the main drag.”
Checca added that previous borough hires — he cited the police department specifically — have played a role in the current budget crunch.
“Past mistakes are costing the community their neighborhood,” he said.
Derry Borough currently uses a third party code and zoning representative, Building Inspection Underwriters (BIU).
Council next week is also expected to approve the resignation of borough Mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello. After serving nearly two years as mayor, she resigned from the position last week.
During her time as mayor, DeRito-Gaudiello pushed to resume the borough’s K-9 program after it briefly ended going into 2020.
Last February, council voted to resume the program and begin the process of acquiring a new police dog, which it did soon after — Smokey, a male Malinois and the force’s current K-9 officer, will turn 2 years old in May.
DeRito-Gaudiello said she resigned because she plans to make a permanent move to the Connellsville area in the near future.
Once her resignation is approved, council president Grant Nicely will serve as acting mayor and Checca will serve as acting president. Aside from approving the resignation, Checca said council next week is expected to vote to advertise “for a mayor to take us until the end of the year or November when a permanent one can be elected.”
DeRito-Gaudiello, a Democrat, was elected in November 2019 to finish the remaining two years of former mayor Kevin Gross’ term. Council had previously tabbed DeRito-Gaudiello as mayor in June 2019 following the resignation of Gross.
DeRito-Gaudiello said she plans to read a resignation letter at next week’s meeting.
Also Tuesday, council held an executive session for personnel matters.
In other business, council will look to approve these items at a future voting meeting:
- Hire Francis Plummer as a part-time police officer;
- To hold an Easter egg hunt, to be hosted by the Derry Railroad Days Committee, at 1 p.m. April 3.
