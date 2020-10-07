While Derry Borough officials have their sights set on a future paving project, they are still trying to square away particulars tied to funding.
Derry Borough Council president Grant Nicely said at Tuesday's work session that the project, which likely won't begin until next spring, is estimated to cost just over $500,000.
To help fund the paving work, council will consider a $200,000 loan agreement with the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank, a PennDOT program that provides low-interest loans to help fund transportation projects within the state. Borough officials also plan to apply for grant funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
Former council president Chad Fabian said last year that Second Ward is the “worst in the entire borough” is terms of current road conditions, and Nicely reiterated Tuesday that the area will be the focus of the planned paving project. Fabian also previously cited drainage issues on Park and Shade streets and East 2nd and 3rd avenues, respectively.
Officials said a borough paving project is generally done every five years, with the most heavily-traveled roads receiving top priority.
On Tuesday, officials suggested that several borough alleys — including Williams Way — are in need of fresh paving. Both Nicely and council vice president Al Checca said any alley work could be part of the project, if funds allow, but Checca stressed that paving borough roads must be the main priority.
"I don't mind including them, but I have a problem paving (alleys) when we have roads that need done," Checca said. "... If you want to take my neighborhood's money and apply it to an alley, you need to pave the entire town. Alleys should not be paved (before) roads."
Last year, Checca suggested milling at least one road down to red brick level, which he said would help minimize water issues and cut down on motorists speeding in the area. Another goal of the paving project should be decreasing extreme icing problems along Park and Shade streets, Nicely said previously.
Checca said any decisions about alleys should wait until council sees the final cost of the project and available funding options.
"Let's see what the number is," he said. "I just can't justify to my neighbors why I'm voting to pave an alley that's two people and they keep getting blown off."
In other business, council said plans are in place to draft a cooperative agreement between Derry Borough and the City of Latrobe to hire a joint code and zoning enforcement officer for the two municipalities.
Latrobe City manager Michael Gray said the city is looking to hire someone to fill the position for 3-4 days per week, while Derry Borough is seeking a candidate who can work roughly 36 hours per month, borough officials previously noted. Borough officials said Building Inspections Underwriters (BIU) will continue to handle uniform construction code-related matters.
Borough officials hope the agreement, if approved, will serve as another example of the nearby municipalities helping one another. The City of Latrobe currently provides street-sweeping services to Derry Borough.
Also discussed at Tuesday's meeting:
- Borough mayor Alanna DeRito-Gaudiello, along with Nicely, requested that police chief Randy Glick, fire chief Josh Campbell, Derry Borough Municipal Authority manager Amy Forsha and BIU representative Lee Miller attend future council regular meetings for informational purposes and to answer any questions;
- Council received three letters of interest for an open vacancy on the Derry Borough Municipal Authority board;
- The borough's budget committee, including secretary/treasurer Lori Latta and council members Sara Cowan and Matt Clever, continue discussions regarding the 2021 general fund budget;
- The Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) is putting the finishing touches on a marketing brochure to promote the Derry Area, including Derry Borough, Derry Township and New Alexandria. The brochure will be distributed to local business and real estate agents, among others.
In other business, council will look to approve these items at next week's meeting:
- To set this year's trick-or-treating date and time in the borough;
- To sell the borough's 2006 F-250 truck and plow;
- A raise for part-time office assistant Emily Oswald;
- Distribution of state aid pension funds in the amount of $16,016.36 to PMRS for the non-uniform pension plan;
- The purchase of a new laptop for the borough office, at a budget of $600;
- A resolution of an application for Westmoreland County CARES funding for coronavirus-related expenses, and to authorize Latta as the official representative for the application process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.