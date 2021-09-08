Derry Borough Council at a special meeting Tuesday awarded a bid for a planned paving project, with borough officials and the selected bidder agreeing to hold off work until next spring.
Council awarded the $351,663.50 project bid to Derry Construction Inc. Councilmen Matthew Clever, Grant Nicely and Jim Ritenour were absent from the special meeting, which preceded a regularly scheduled council work session.
The project is delayed to address the lead water line project coinciding with the borough’s street paving project, which had been slated to begin soon. Engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said at last month’s Derry Borough Municipal Authority (DBMA) meeting that overlap among the two projects would only occur at High and South Ligonier streets, respectively, while the area of total overlap covers slightly more than 1,600 square yards.
Gera said previously that requirements related to curb-to-curb paving in the borough’s ordinance may lead to added project costs for the authority.
“The current borough ordinance says anything over 25 lineal feet has to be paved curb-to-curb, regardless of the street condition. PennVEST will not pay for that — they only pay for ditch line paving,” he last month, adding that paving curb-to-curb in the project areas would cost the authority an estimated $176,000. “It’s something that the borough should consider, how you want to handle that. You go curb-to-curb on all those streets, it’s going to cost the authority money.”
Gera noted that curb-to-curb paving is not common on older streets such as in Derry Borough, at least in recent years, as that type of paving is typically done on streets fewer than five years old.
Gera said Tuesday that ditch line paving will be done as bid, with a separate contract needed for overlay paving work.
Council also approved a motion Tuesday to offer no forgiveness to the authority — solely for this project — for what council termed as “ripping the roads up.”
Related to the paving project, council previously approved a $200,000 loan agreement with the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) program that provides low-interest loans to help fund transportation projects within the state. Council approved an ordinance increasing the borough’s indebtedness by the issue of a $200,000 general obligation note, a Department of Community and Economic Development requirement.
Councilman Chad Fabian said last year that Second Ward is the “worst in the entire borough” is terms of current road conditions. He also previously cited drainage issues on Park and Shade streets and East 2nd and 3rd avenues, respectively.
Officials said a borough paving project is generally done every five years, with the most heavily-traveled roads receiving top priority.
“Curb-to-curb is the only way to do it,” Fabian said Tuesday. “The public doesn’t care what’s underground. The want black pavement in the summertime and they want no snow on black pavement in the winter time.”
Added Checca: “We’ve had enough (things) make our town look damaged and we’re talking about trying to take pride in our community, so let’s take it curb-to-curb and do it right.”
Also Tuesday, council award a $189,623 bid to Altoona-based BCS Construction for a culvert project in the 5th Avenue area of Garland Mills Run. BCS was the lowest of three bidders.
