The Derry Community Pool will open this season but who will be running the show is still up in the air.
The borough has been advertising the pool manager position for about a month but so far there haven’t been any takers. The previous manager was unable to obtain certifications for pool care and chemical handling before the opening of the season.
Borough Council Vice President Barbara Phillips, who also sits on the pool committee, said the need for pool managers across the state is quite high.
“In searching (job boards) there are 660-some jobs for pool managers in the Pennsylvania area,” Phillips told the council at Tuesday’s work session. “There’s a ton of people looking for pool managers so we may be faced with the fact of, ‘What are we going to do without a manager?’”
Along with an ad on Facebook and in newspapers, the borough has also advertised the job opening on Handshake, a site specifically for college students in which advertisers can target specific schools.
Phillips said the position would be a great resume builder for a college student or recent graduate with an interest in business management. Those interested in the position should call the borough office at 724-694-2030.
Phillips added that the borough is committed to opening the pool this year and doesn’t expect the lack of a manager to keep that from happening.
Next week, the committee will meet with six to eight employees from last year for the first preseason meeting. The meeting will allow the committee to get an idea of how many employees it will have available and set expectations for the year.
The committee will also ask the borough council to approve the purchase of a new point-of-sale system, which also doubles as an inventory management system, at the April 11 meeting.
Phillips said she has been talking with a food service professional to understand how to better streamline the concession stand’s menu and properly price items.
The committee also received a list of estimates for improvements to the pool grounds it will seek should the borough receive a $50,000 Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant.
Those improvements include repairing the current pavilion, constructing two more pavilions to be used for rentals, a new roof and updated bathroom toilets.
During the work session, the council members were also informed that one of the two areas of the dog park may need to be shut down for about a month so grass seed can be planted.
Councilman Chad Fabian said LawnRx, who the borough contracts for some lawn care, will visit this week and assess the situation.
“Apparently, the large dog park is where the grass is all chewed up and there’s nothing to it,” Fabian said. “So, we shut that one down now, let them aerate and see if the grass grows back.”
Fabian added that the alternative could possibly be to shut both down in the fall and let the grass grow back then before winter. Once a representative from LawnRx visits and sees the shape of the lawn, a proposal can then be brought to the council on how to best proceed.
Before the council’s work session, it held a special meeting to contract with DUDA Actuarial Consulting, who will oversee the police pension accounts. DUDA Actuarial Consulting will be paid $3,925 under the two-year contract and will provide an audit report during that time. Additional special services will be charged at a rate of $250 an hour.
Derry Borough Council will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. April 11 at the AV Germano Hall.
