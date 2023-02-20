Derry area residents can expect the community pool to be operational this summer after the borough council voted 5-1 to open and financially support the pool if necessary.
Councilman Al Checca was the dissenting vote. Daniel Chaney Sr. was not present. He announced his resignation in a letter to the board due to a conflicting work schedule.
While the pool will open this year, there will be some changes in an effort to reduce payroll and other costs.
On Mondays and Tuesdays, the pool will be closed but it will extend hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays, operating from noon-8 p.m.
The pool committee will also slim down its concession stand menu to the more popular items. The committee has been communicating with both the Homer City and Saltsburg pool committees about best practices and possibly combining their purchasing power for better rates, according to Vice President Barbara Phillips.
Increased costs and necessary pump replacements leave the pool in need of about $10,000 to open in June. Pump repair and replacement are expected to cost $3,290.
But the borough will not have to front the entirety of the startup money. The Derry Area Revitalization Corporation (DARCee) is donating $5,000 toward the startup and will host a fundraiser in the near future, with all proceeds going toward the pool, according to Council President Sara Cowan, who is also on the DARCee board.
Around 10 members of the public attended the meeting to not only show their support for the pool but willingness to help keep it running.
Many asked what sort of fundraising could be done to bolster the pool’s funds. As a municipality, the borough cannot offer games of chance to raise money. Cowan offered a solution that would assist all of Derry’s recreational offerings.
“Why don’t everybody band together and start a rec board?” she said.
An association would need to be created and it would have to apply for nonprofit status with the IRS.
Nathan Bundy, who runs the Facebook page Friends of Derry Community Pool, said he is in the process of making that happen. Councilman Chad Fabian was onboard with community members stepping up.
“Have at it, guys,” he said.
Cowan told the crowd she appreciates the passion for the pool and would like to see the community carry these ideas through from suggestion to implementation.
“I love all of this talk, I really do,” Cowan said. “But just know that you can throw all of this at us now but it’s not going to matter if it doesn’t get a follow-through.”
One woman in the crowd responded, “Oh, it will get a follow-through, we just need someone to guide us.”
While Checca was against opening the pool using taxpayer money, he seconded and voted to approve the $3,290 for the pool’s motors.
Those who pushed back on the notion that taxpayer money should not be used for the pool pointed to the fact that the council previously budgeted $5,000 for the startup funds of the pool and used public works personnel to maintain the equipment.
Fabian described the pool as a “gray area” in the council’s responsibilities.
“We have two major factors with this job. One is responsible taxpayers’ money spending and the other one is to listen to what everybody in the community has to say,” Fabian said. “This pool falls in that gray area, where it’s like do we take the taxpayer money to open it or do we listen to everybody say, ‘We want to open no matter what the cost?’”
In other business, the council approved the following:
- Advertisement of the 2008 Crown Victoria for sale on Municibid;
- The 2023 salt participation contract for 650 tons for the 2023-24 winter season;
- Advertisement of the open council seat;
- The Easter Egg Hunt hosted by the Derry Railroad Days Committee at the Derry Community Park 1-3 p.m. April 8, and
- The DARCee-hosted annual car show Aug. 6 at Derry Community Park.
The Derry Borough Council will conduct a work session meeting 7 p.m. March 7.
