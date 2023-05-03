Derry Borough is all in on its pool season as officials expect to hire a pool manager next week.
Members of the pool committee will meet with the candidate Wednesday, according to council Vice President Barbara Phillips.
Other than a manager, the pool is staffed and ready for the season.
“I currently have contact with six lifeguards who want to come and work and we have three concession people,” Phillips said. “So that puts us in a pretty good position.”
The borough will also hold a two-day ticket presale for season passes. The sale will be held this Friday at the borough building from 6-7 p.m. The second day of the sale will be Saturday from 9-11 a.m., Phillips said.
At the borough’s next meeting, council will vote to approve a transfer from the general fund to the pool account to help cover startup costs. The amount needed to help keep the pool afloat during the first month of operations has not been finalized but past estimates have been around $10,000.
The borough has already approved the purchases of new pumps and a new point-of-sale system for the community pool to get it open. Phillips said she would like to wait and see how well the presale goes before recommending a final amount.
Two fundraisers are planned that will help defer some of the pool’s expenses.
Dragon Gems and Denise Wood with Scentsy will hold a craft and vendor show Saturday, May 13. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the AV Germano Hall on 100 W. 2nd Ave. in Derry.
Around 20 vendors have signed onto the event, which will also have food for purchase and a 50/50 raffle.
Council President Sara Cowan announced the Derry Area Revitalization Corp. (DARCee) will sponsor a brick fundraiser, which will also benefit the pool. DARCee will purchase $2,000 worth of bricks which will be used to update the pool’s sidewalk.
Community members will be able to purchase a brick and have it engraved with their name. A date for the fundraiser has yet to be announced, but Cowan said the borough council will need to approve the work before anything can move forward.
DARCee previously raised $5,000 for the community pool which will assist with opening expenses.
Cowan also announced that DARCee will be hosting a weeklong Derry Borough cleanup event from May 20-27. The weeklong event will allow residents a chance to participate when their schedules permit.
DARCee will be posting more information on its Facebook page along with tips and safety advice in the leadup to the event. It is also planning to host a photo contest for those who participate.
Derry Borough will make its dumpster available to residents during the week but will only be accepting bagged trash. No bulk items will be permitted.
The event will be held just two months from Derry Township’s cleanup event, which saw 20 dumpsters filled and more than 4,000 old tires collected.
Councilman Al Checca told the board Tuesday that it will cost the borough between $700-$900 to replace a basketball backboard that was vandalized last month.
Checca suggested the backboards be replaced with steel ones so they cannot be smashed.
Mayor Grant Nicely said Derry Borough Police were investigating the matter but so far had no suspects. Police investigated a juvenile who was named by some residents on social media, but they found the person has been outside the state for the past two weeks.
The Derry Borough Council will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. May 9 at AV Germano Hall.
