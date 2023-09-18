When Jonathan Smith was told he was selected to receive a $10,000 scholarship from the Passavant Memorial Homes Foundation, he was overjoyed.
“I was very happy about it and can say that the day I found out I was selected was one of the best in my college journey,” Smith said.
Smith, a graduate of the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School, is in his first year at Geneva College, located in Beaver Falls.
The Passavant Memorial Homes Foundation selected Smith for this year’s Community Service Scholarship. The scholarship was created in memory of Jamie Ellenberger, an individual served by Passavant Memorial Homes Family of Services (PMHFOS), who was known for his community service
Smith, like Ellenberger, has been an active member of his community and volunteered his time with a number of organizations.
“I just want to help people in any way I can,” Smith said. “Community service is something that has always been a part of my family’s life.
“Also, God calls all Christians to serve others by using their abilities and talents.”
It was this service to others that really made Smith stand out among the pool of 76 candidates across 13 counties in western Pennsylvania.
“It was above and beyond,” said Zachary Senft, chief operating officer and vice president at PMHFOS.
Applicants for the scholarship had to complete two essays and submit three letters of recommendation, along with their academic records and hours of community service.
Michelle Capobianco, PMHFOS’s fund development director, said the scholarship is unique because of its high focus on community service.
“So, while your grades are important, it’s not the primary focus,” Capobianco said. “It’s open to a lot of people that, as long as they’re giving back to their community, can be a part of it.”
Senft highlighted not only Smith’s service to his church, Blairsville Christian and Missionary Alliance but his academic excellence as well.
Smith, a recent high school graduate, has never missed a day of school since 2014. He also kept straight A’s in all his courses during that time as well.
While at PA Cyber Charter, he tutored students in grades 3 through 8 as a high school IMPACT tutor.
“That experience was one of the most rewarding and impactful ones that I helped with,” Smith said. “It was awesome when the students would understand the information after I explained an answer to them.
“It was great seeing the information ‘click’ for them.”
He also is a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the Spanish Honor Society.
In the community, Smith helps teach chess at his local library. He is also a member of his local Boy Scouts of America troop. As a scout, he has assisted other members to complete their Eagle Scout projects, is involved with the Scouting for Food program and helps place flags on the graves of local veterans.
At his church, Smith volunteers in the 2- to 4-year-old nursery, children’s church, Bible School and other community outreach programs, he said.
It’s also a family affair. Along with Smith, his grandparents, John and Darlene Hamp, parents and two brothers volunteer at the church.
“Service has impacted me in many positive ways,” Smith said. “It has allowed me to get to know some truly wonderful, selfless people.
“Participating in community service has also given me the opportunity to use my love of teaching others to enrich the lives of people around me.”
Through all his success, Smith has also struggled at times with mental health difficulties, including autism spectrum disorder and a number of other conditions.
It’s those struggles that motivated Smith to pursue a degree in psychology with the goal of earning a Ph.D. and assisting people with their mental health needs.
“This award will allow me to pursue my dream of helping others cope with and overcome mental health challenges, just like the ones I faced and continue to struggle with each day,” Smith said. “It’s also my way of thanking everyone who assisted me in my journey to defeat the barriers (autism spectrum disorder), anxiety, and other mental health difficulties.”
Receiving the PMHF’s Community Service Scholarship will allow Smith to pay for his first year of college without taking out student loans.
“That is a wonderful blessing because I plan to become a psychologist, which requires a doctorate degree,” he said. “It also made me feel like studying at Geneva College is something God wants for me because He provided me the financial means to go there through this tremendous scholarship.”
Being able to help individuals with intellectual disabilities, autism and behavioral health needs is at the core of PMHFOS’ mission, a faith-based organization.
“(The scholarship is) really just a way that we can invest and help people financially, and take their demonstrated community service, take their demonstrated academic excellence, and further that,” Senft said.
Senft added that recipients are able to pursue the careers they want, which will help them continue to support their communities.
The PMHF has been awarding the scholarship for nearly 15 years, Senft said. In that time, more than $150,000 has been awarded.
This year, awarding Smith with the scholarship was special, Senft said.
“It’s a special time for us to recognize somebody with autism because Jamie Ellenberger also had autism,” Senft said. “And so, to go full circle and to be able to recognize and provide this award … to somebody of Jonathan’s character is very special to us.”
Smith said he’s quite grateful to the foundation for the award.
“I want to again thank Passavant Memorial Homes for their dedication to helping disabled people through this extraordinary scholarship,” Smith said. “I can’t even express how much I appreciate this gift. They do so much for the community.”
