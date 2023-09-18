Jonathan Smith - PMHF

Jonathan Smith, a PA Cyber Charter graduate from Derry, received a $10,000 scholarship from Passavant Memorial Homes. Smith was selected for the 2023 Community Service Scholarship based on his extensive community service with his church and other community programs.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

When Jonathan Smith was told he was selected to receive a $10,000 scholarship from the Passavant Memorial Homes Foundation, he was overjoyed.

“I was very happy about it and can say that the day I found out I was selected was one of the best in my college journey,” Smith said.

