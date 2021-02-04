Churchgoers and local residents can score a touchdown this weekend by helping local families during a Souper Bowl of Caring non-perishable food drive for the Derry Area Food Pantry.
The collection will take place noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Derry First United Methodist Church, 313 N. Ligonier St., Derry Borough.
The Derry Area Food Pantry is one of more than 40 member agencies on the receiving end of the Westmoreland County Food Bank’s monthly distributions.
The Derry Area pantry has recently been serving more than 200 families on the third Wednesday of each month at A.V. Germano Hall, according to pantry coordinator Terri Forsha. She said more than 10 families have five people in their household, so they receive two boxes of food.
“We have to pay the Westmoreland County Food Bank every month to get our food brought out to us,” Forsha said. “I only have so many donations that come in every month.”
Forsha said the Derry Area pantry is looking for “shelf-stable items. Canned soups, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, that sort of thing.”
Teri Sauers, administrative assistant at the church, said donors on Sunday can pull into the church’s parking lot off Route 217.
“They’re actually going to be set up in the garage,” Sauers said. “And if you pull into the parking lot, as far as I know they’ll come to the car and grab it and they’ll take it into the garage, so that no one has to get out of the car and everything,” to help curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
As forecasts call for a snow shower Sunday, Sauers said the food drive was moved inside the garage to protect the non-perishable food from the weather.
“If it doesn’t have a paper on the outside, we can’t use it,” she said. “So if those get wet from the snow or rain, it’s unusable to us.”
Monetary donations are welcome, too, Sauers said. Donations can be made payable to “Derry Area Food Pantry” and sent to 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627.
“We’re just restocking because the pantry itself, we have stuff from the food bank, but we also have donations from all over town, anybody who wants to donate,” Sauers said. “We can give emergency food out of that (collection).”
The Derry Presbyterian Church and Community United Presbyterian Church in New Alexandria will also hold food collections this weekend.
“This is something that is near and dear to a lot of hearts, and it goes a long way,” Sauers said.
According to its website, the Souper Bowl of Caring is a nationwide youth-inspired movement to tackle hunger in their local communities. Mobilizing grassroots resources including churches, schools, civic groups and caring individuals, the Souper Bowl of Caring movement has created over $160 million worth of support that stays completely local.
