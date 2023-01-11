Derry Borough will need to find another code enforcement officer after its former officer resigned Tuesday after a 90-day probationary period.

Mark Cypher sent a letter to the borough announcing he would resign Jan. 5. The borough had hired Cypher, who works for at least four other municipalities, on a probationary period last year in hopes of having someone regularly in the borough to handle complaints and infractions.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

