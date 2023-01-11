Derry Borough will need to find another code enforcement officer after its former officer resigned Tuesday after a 90-day probationary period.
Mark Cypher sent a letter to the borough announcing he would resign Jan. 5. The borough had hired Cypher, who works for at least four other municipalities, on a probationary period last year in hopes of having someone regularly in the borough to handle complaints and infractions.
But Cypher’s performance was being questioned over the past few weeks as the borough council held at least one executive session to discuss the position.
After Tuesday’s meeting, Council President Sara Cowan confirmed she was looking for the board to terminate Cypher prior to his resignation. No other details were provided.
The borough’s code enforcement will be handled by Building Inspection Underwriters of Pennsylvania, who previously handled code enforcement and provides zoning and permitting services to the borough.
The borough council also accepted the resignation of one of its two full-time public works employees. Cowan said no reason was given for Nickolas Rohm’s resignation, which was effective Dec. 24, 2022. Council approved advertising for the full-time vacancy.
The borough council also unanimously reappointed four individuals and companies to borough service positions. Lee Demosky will serve as borough solicitor while Joshua Campbell will serve as fire chief for the Derry Borough Volunteer Fire Company.
Gibson-Thomas Engineering and Rennie and Associates will serve the borough as engineers and auditors.
Cowan told the Bulletin the unanimous vote for the four showed the support and confidence the borough has for their work.
Police Chief Randolph Glick’s contract was extended through 2023. Glick’s contract will remain the same and includes a 2% pay raise, according to Cowan.
The council elected Derry Borough Councilman James Ritenour as president pro-tem in a 4-1 vote. Ritenour will serve as temporary president should the council’s president and vice president not be present.
Councilman Al Checca voted against Ritenour and did not offer up any other council member for nomination. Councilmen Chad Fabian and Rob White were absent.
After the meeting, Checca told the Bulletin he voted against Ritenour because of “incompetency.”
“What more can I say?” Checca said when asked if there were any other details.
Ritenour said he wouldn’t comment on Checca’s remarks but that everyone is entitled to their opinions.
In other business, the council also approved the following:
- Change order of $4,353.20 to the Derry Borough Municipal Authority mill and overlay project for curb replacement and base repair;
- Granted Campbell permission to change 911 call outs, and
- Authorized the borough secretary to pay bills between meetings to take advantage of discounts and prevent bills from becoming overdue.
The Derry Borough Council will meet for a work session 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the AV Germano Hall.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
