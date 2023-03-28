The chances of an unused commercial property in Derry Borough being developed into an eight-unit apartment complex have been reduced to nearly zero after a variance request was denied Monday.

Derry Borough’s Zoning Hearing Board denied a request from Greensburg-based Double V Real Estate to build a multi-family complex in an area zoned for single-family homes in a 4-0 vote.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.