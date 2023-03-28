The chances of an unused commercial property in Derry Borough being developed into an eight-unit apartment complex have been reduced to nearly zero after a variance request was denied Monday.
Derry Borough’s Zoning Hearing Board denied a request from Greensburg-based Double V Real Estate to build a multi-family complex in an area zoned for single-family homes in a 4-0 vote.
Michael Vesco and Branden Valore, Double V’s co-owners, purchased the property at 307 E. 1st Ave. two months ago. Last month, the adjacent lot was purchased by the company from the Westmoreland County Land Bank.
The two property developers presented the board with their plan to add two floors to the single-floor building. Valore said an engineer had already looked at the building and confirmed the current structure could take on the additional weight.
“We would be making Derry a nicer place and getting rid of another empty lot,” Vesco said.
During the hearing, board members, including Christina Shearer, questioned whether the property would greatly change the neighborhood and its impact on parking in the area.
“When you look at (the proposed building) and you look at the buildings next to it, it does kind of tower everything around it,” Shearer said.
While most of the homes on East 1st Avenue are single-family homes, a two-story triplex sits on the corner, next to Double V’s property. That triplex had been grandfathered in under the borough’s ordinances, according to Alfred Young, the board’s chairman.
As for parking, the company would turn part of the lot into additional off-street parking. The owners said they would be willing to pay the Westmoreland County Land Bank to combine the two properties into a single parcel so it can build a parking lot for the complex. Both properties would have to be one parcel for a parking lot to be built, according to the borough’s codes.
Shearer, who owns properties in Derry, added she did not believe the proposed apartments would meet the borough’s ordinance for required living space. While the size of the lot would meet the requirement for a triplex, it would need an additional 2,000 square feet in lot size for each additional unit.
Each individual apartment would consist of around 935 square feet of living space, Vesco said.
After the hearing, Shearer said the company’s plans appeared to be “too grandiose” for what the zoning code allows.
Young said the board’s decision to deny the variance came down to the company not identifying it meets the requirements outlined in the state code. Those conditions include showing the code creates a hardship for the property owner, unique physical conditions of the lot and not altering the character of the neighborhood.
“I’m not against them improving the area,” Young said.
Both Young and Shearer said the company should have done more research on the borough’s zoning code to avoid this issue.
“Unless you have more solid plans of what things are going to look like instead of, ‘If this goes through, then we’ll do something,’ it kind of seems nonchalant to me,” Shearer said.
Engineer drawings would cost the company around $15,000, something they did not want to pay for until they won their appeal, Valore said.
The company has been in business for six years and has over 40 units throughout Westmoreland County, including nearby New Alexandria. The owners did provide the board with before and after pictures of their work on similar complexes. This is the first time the company has received pushback from officials in the county, Vesco said.
After Monday’s vote, Vesco said there is no point building in Derry Borough if it will continue to hit unnecessary roadblocks.
“Apparently, Derry doesn’t want investors,” Vesco said.
