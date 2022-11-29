The discovery of a handgun, which was reportedly given to a teenager by a Derry Borough woman, has led to additional charges alleging she was engaged in a sexual relationship with the minor for nearly a month.
Kristen Janelle Adams, 31, is already facing charges of corruption of a minor and possession of a firearm by a minor after the teenager’s mother allegedly found Adams’ handgun – a .380-caliber Smith and Wesson Shield – in her son’s fanny pack back in March.
Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police secured the handgun March 2 and confirmed it was purchased by Adams and was never reported stolen. During interviews with the family about the handgun, the victim told police he and Adams had sex at least 17 times over the past three weeks at her West Third Avenue home.
According to the affidavit, the boy’s mother suspected the two were having sex but wasn’t certain. The age of the victim was not released but charges show the minor was less than 16 years old.
When troopers first spoke with Adams, she told police the firearm was taken from her home without her consent and that she and the victim never had a relationship.
The victim told police he grabbed his fanny pack from Adams’ front porch and later discovered the handgun. On March 5, the victim’s mother told police she was in possession of the teenager’s phone and had found messages between him and Adams. One of the messages included a text from Adams’ phone stating, “The gun is in your bag babe don’t be stupid with it.”
Troopers on March 6 again spoke to Adams and told her about the messages found on the victim’s cellphone. According to the criminal complaint, she told troopers she and the victim were first friends but had grown close and their relationship turned sexual. Adams told police she had sex with the victim on three occasions, all while she was drunk.
PSP filed felony statutory rape and corruption of a minor charges Nov. 10 and Adams was arraigned Nov. 23. She is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing for the new charges Dec. 21 in front of Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers.
The firearm-related charges were held for court back in May. A pre-trial conference in front of Judge Christopher A. Feliciani is scheduled for Dec. 13 at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.
