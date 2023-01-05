The Derry Borough Council will ask its planning commission to look at how other municipalities handle occupancy permits in the new year in an effort to reestablish the ordinance.

During council’s brief work session Tuesday, members discussed whether it wanted to add the occupancy permit back onto its books after the previous ordinance was rescinded a few years ago.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

