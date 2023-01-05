The Derry Borough Council will ask its planning commission to look at how other municipalities handle occupancy permits in the new year in an effort to reestablish the ordinance.
During council’s brief work session Tuesday, members discussed whether it wanted to add the occupancy permit back onto its books after the previous ordinance was rescinded a few years ago.
The borough’s zoning code does direct its zoning officer to issue occupancy permits for new structures and existing structures whose purpose changes.
When reviewing the history of the ordinance with council, Secretary Lori Latta said the past board rescinded the ordinance because it wasn’t doing what the previous council intended. Language in the ordinance also made the borough’s contracted enforcement company concerned and unwilling to enforce it at the time, Latta said.
Councilman Chad Fabian said he would support a new ordinance but there would need to be some teeth behind it.
“Find someone to enforce it and I’m all for it,” Fabian said.
Council President Sara Cowan said she would like to have the planning commission look at what other municipalities have on their books and network with other elected officials to see what works.
If the borough can develop an ordinance that streamlines the process and can be enforced, it would have some backing if presented to the council. But the planning commission could also find the language in the zoning code is sufficient.
The borough also discussed the need for new cellphones for the police and public works departments. The borough received notice the phones they currently have with Verizon will no longer work and were given until February to purchase new phones.
Latta told the board she was concerned with how much the new phones will cost and if Verizon will try to raise their rates, something they have tried in the past. The borough pays around $150 a month for the four lines.
Suggestions of allowing the use of personal cellphones or switching carriers was discussed with the council. Latta said she will research options and present her findings to the board at a later date.
The Derry Borough Council will meet for its regular meeting 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the AV Germano Hall.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
